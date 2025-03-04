Parliament Passes Constitutional Amendments To Strengthen It’s Own Independence

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian parliament has passed the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2025 with a two-thirds majority, paving the way for a new Parliamentary Service Bill aimed at strengthening the independence of the country’s legislature.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who tabled the bill for its second reading on Tuesday (4 March), said the amendments to Articles 56, 57 and 65 of the Federal Constitution would “enable Parliament to function as a truly independent and sovereign institution.”

Dewan Rakyat (lower house) Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul announced that 148 MPs voted in favour of the bill during the second reading, with 57 abstaining and 17 absent.

The bill was passed after being debated by 18 MPs.

Constitutional Changes Create Bipartisan Oversight

The amendments include a key clause establishing that elected presidents of the Dewan Negara (Senate) and speakers of the Dewan Rakyat, along with their deputies, will not be disqualified from their positions due to membership in the Parliamentary Service Council.

However, they must not receive any remuneration, gifts, profits, or benefits from this commission role.

Additionally, the bill amends Article 65 to transfer the power of appointing the Secretaries of both houses of Parliament to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, further distancing these key parliamentary positions from executive control.

The passing will result in the government appointing two senators and four MPs, including two opposition representatives, to the Parliamentary Services Council, demonstrating a commitment to bipartisan governance of the newly independent legislature.

Reform Agenda Gains Momentum

The Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM), an organization Anwar himself once led as president (Anwar co-founded ABIM, playing a crucial role in its establishment before joining UMNO in the 80s), had earlier expressed its “full support” for the constitutional amendments.

ABIM president Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Samsudin called the move a reflection of “the government’s courage and political determination to implement institutional reforms.”

The youth organisation hoped these amendments would lead to further reforms, including changes to the electoral system, separation of the Attorney General’s and Public Prosecutor’s roles, and strengthening the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s independence.

ABIM president Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Samsudin. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

We believe these reforms will improve Malaysia’s standing in various international indices and protect democratic principles based on the sovereignty of the people’s voice.

The constitutional amendments are expected to enhance parliamentary committees’ research capabilities, potentially improving the quality of debates and ensuring more comprehensive policy formulation.

The bill comes as part of Anwar’s broader reform agenda since taking office in November 2022 after a closely contested general election.

Pindaan Perlembagaan utk pengasingan kuasa Parlimen.



Yay-148

Abstain-57 (PN/PAS)



Maka lps ni tak boleh eksekutif suka hati bapak Pagoh utk gantung Parlimen.



Reformasi berjaya dilaksanakan.

MADANI Bekerja!



Tahniah PM @anwaribrahim dan pasukan. pic.twitter.com/otJHENKcmX — Rashid Yusoff (@RashidYusoff11) March 4, 2025

Parts of this story have been sourced from FMT and NST.

