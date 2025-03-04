Father Uses Daughter’s Identity For Loans, Ah Long Label Her As Sex Worker

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man in Kuala Lumpur has used his long-estranged daughter’s personal information to secure loans from ‘Ah Long’ (loan sharks), resulting in devastating consequences for the young woman who hasn’t seen her father in over a decade.

The daughter, identified as Yang (transliteration), discovered her identity had been compromised when Ah Long began harassing her, having edited photos taken from her social media to falsely portray her as offering sexual services.

These manipulated images—complete with price listings and suggestive text—were widely distributed, leading to countless harassing phone calls from strangers.

“My biological father, whom I haven’t had contact with since 2014, essentially sacrificed me to save himself,” Yang, a 21-year-old accountant, explained during a press conference held with her adoptive father and MCA Public Services and Complaints Department head, Datuk Seri Michael Chong.

Blood Isn’t Always Thicker Than Water

Her adoptive father, Lai (transliteration), described how two different Ah Long groups began threatening their family on 10 February, claiming debts of RM4,000 and RM5,000.

They sent photos of drugs and threatened to ‘come play’ at our home that night if we didn’t pay.

The most disturbing aspect was their targeted harassment of his stepdaughter.

They stole her photos, edited them with vile suggestions, and spread them online—all because of a man who abandoned her years ago.

“Thankfully, my friends and family know who I really am,” Yang added, though the emotional toll remains evident.

But I shouldn’t have to defend my reputation because of someone who hasn’t been part of my life for 11 years.

This article was originally published in China Press.

