ETS To Johor Bahru Expected To Launch In August After Much Delays

The Electric Train Service (ETS) connecting Gemas to Johor Bahru is nearing completion and is expected to launch in August, promising to revolutionize travel between Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru.

The RM9.5 billion project will reduce journey time between KL and JB to just 4.5 hours, down from the current seven hours by diesel train.

The new electrified double-track rail project will operate at speeds of 140km/h and include stops at Segamat, Kluang, Kulai, and JB Sentral.

The first ETS3 train set has already arrived in Malaysia.

It features 312 seats, WiFi connectivity, USB charging ports, and ample luggage space for passengers.

This project represents the final stretch of Malaysia’s west coast rail electrification program, which began in 2011 during former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s administration.

Southern Rail Link Faces Challenges But Remains Top Priority

Despite multiple delays since construction began in 2017, including issues with electricity supply testing and land acquisition challenges, officials remain confident about the new completion target.

YTL Construction and joint venture partner SIPP Rail are building the 192km extension, which the Ministry of Transport and the Johor state government view as a strategic priority.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi previously emphasized that this project and the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link—scheduled to open by January 2027—continue to receive priority status.

Once operational, the service will carry approximately 3,000 passengers daily between Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur.

A passenger strikes a studied pose aboard the ETS traversing the verdant East Coast corridor from Gemas, Johor, to Tumpat in Kelantan, capturing a fleeting moment of self-presentation against the backdrop of Malaysia’s rural heartland. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The enhanced rail connection will offer Malaysians a comfortable alternative to the required four-hour drive between Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur.

The popularity of the ETS system is already well-established, with tickets on existing routes—particularly the Kuala Lumpur to Ipoh service—consistently selling out weeks in advance, demonstrating strong demand for high-speed rail travel in the country.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Malay Mail and Straits Times.

