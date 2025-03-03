[Watch] Son Of The Year: Boy Helps Dad Promote Roadside Stall After School In Senawang

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video of a young boy trying to help his father promote his roadside food stall has touched many people’s hearts online.

TikTok user Jihad Khairudin (@jihad_khairudin) shared a conversation with his son, Umar, in the video caption.

He said he would be starting his own business this month which meant Umar would have to do his schoolwork at the shop after school. Jihad explained he sells premium drinks and carbonara popia in Senawang.

Although his father insisted he should focus on his studies, Umar was eager to help out. In the video, Umar held up a makeshift cardboard placard outside the stall to promote the shop.

He ran up and down the small path between the stall and the road, seemingly trying to wave down drivers and motorcyclists alike.

Although many cars passed by, his motivation didn’t falter. His effort paid off after a while because a red car stopped to purchase some goods.

Netizens praised the boy for wanting to help and wished the family well. However, they were also worried for the boy’s safety as he stood close to the road. Jihad thanked them for the advice.

They also advised Jihad to make the cardboard sign clearer so people could easily read it from afar, which Jihad said he had rectified. He explained the video was taken on the first day of the stall’s opening and he wasn’t ready with a marker pen when his son volunteered to help.

