[Watch] Muslim Contractor Finds New “Friends” For Relocated Datuk Kong Shrine

A Muslim contractor tasked with relocating a Datuk Kong shrine consulted with a nearby temple about the proper method and moved the shrine to a new location with care and respect.

His actions showing respect for others’ beliefs have won praise from many internet users.

In a TikTok video, the contractor explained that he needed to move a Datuk Kong shrine that day and brought five workers to help transport it onto a truck and to a new location.

Due to his religious beliefs, he doesn’t believe the shrine has spirits or supernatural entities – Datuk Gong is a local guardian deity worshipped primarily by Chinese communities in Malaysia.

Still, out of respect for others’ beliefs, he handled the relocation appropriately.

“We Must Respect Each Other’s Faith” – Contractor Rejects Suggestion to Demolish Shrine

He emphasized that he had visited a nearby temple beforehand to ask about the most proper way to relocate the shrine and, after receiving advice, selected a new location for it.

In the video, when someone asked him, “Why not just demolish the shrine and be done with it?”

He strongly opposed this idea, stating that in Malaysia, everyone should respect each other, and how could one casually discard or destroy objects of others’ faith?

If someone took photos or videos while destroying these items, it would cause uproar.

The footage shows the contractor and workers transporting the shrine to a shaded roadside location, carefully placing it on the ground facing the road with respect throughout the process.

This location already had two more prominent Datuk Kong shrines; now, a third stands alongside them.

Heartwarming Gesture of Interfaith Respect Goes Viral

Before leaving, the video shows the three shrines lined up neatly as he says, “Datuk Kong, this is your ‘new home’ now. These two beside you are your new friends. Get along well, and don’t quarrel!”

He also emphasized to viewers that this relocation wasn’t done randomly but based on recommendations from temple personnel, hoping it wouldn’t raise questions or criticism from the public.

He also bid farewell to Datuk Kong, saying, “Datuk Kong, I hope you stay here well and bring prosperity to this place!”

His manner of “reminding” the deity brought smiles to viewers.

The Muslim contractor’s video earned praise from many internet users, particularly attracting comments from the Chinese community, who respected his actions as a demonstration of respect for others’ beliefs.

Datuk Kong—also known as Datuk Gong—is often worshipped through various rituals and offerings that blend ancient Chinese and Malay customs, showcasing the multicultural fabric of Malaysian society.

