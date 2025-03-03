[Watch] Elderly SUV Driver Rams Tow Truck Driver After Being Blocked And Provoked

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A tow truck driver who appeared to block the path of an SUV found himself in a dangerous situation when, after exiting his truck, he was struck by the vehicle.

The incident, captured on dashcam footage, shows the two vehicles initially driving side-by-side before the tow truck driver accelerated and changed lanes multiple times, appearing to prevent the SUV from passing.

When the SUV attempted to move to the left lane, the tow truck driver also moved left, continuing to block the vehicle’s path.

After stopping in the middle of traffic and exiting his truck, the SUV suddenly launched forward like an angry bull, sending both man and tree crashing to the ground.

The explosive video has divided the internet, with many cheering the SUV’s revenge while others warn the driver’s momentary satisfaction could lead to serious legal consequences, and rightly so.

Elderly Couple Arrested After Road Rage Incident

An elderly couple, aged 73 and 65, has been arrested for attempted murder after the incident, which happened in Kajang, Selangor.

The victim’s 63-year-old mother reported the incident and rushed her injured son to the hospital for treatment.

Kajang police chief Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof confirmed that police are investigating under Section 307 (attempted murder) and Section 279 (reckless or dangerous driving) of the Penal Code.

He added that members of the public with any information should immediately report to their nearest police station or contact investigating officer Sergeant Mohammad Hizwan at 019-6369835 to assist with the case.

