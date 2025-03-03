Kepong MP Highlights Hokkien Mee Restaurant’s Mysterious ‘Immunity’ To DBKL Notices

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A lawmaker has raised concerns about a restaurant occupying public parking spaces with tables and chairs despite receiving multiple notices from city authorities.

Lim Lip Eng, MP for Kepong, highlighted the issue on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), suggesting that “stricter enforcement” may be necessary to address the persistent non-compliance.

“This restaurant owner has received notices to stop placing tables and chairs in parking bays but continues to do so,” wrote the Kuala Lumpur DAP secretary, tagging Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in his post.

The post has sparked discussion about enforcement issues in the capital city, with the public sharing similar concerns about businesses encroaching on public spaces.

Dining Under the Stars”: The Case for Flexible Space Usage

One person pointed to similar problems in Kepong Baru near the former Odeon Cinema, where “shop owners or tenants occupied the public parking lots with trash bins,” calling for action against these establishments.

Others questioned DBKL’s enforcement effectiveness, with one user alleging that enforcement officers may be compromised.

They will ‘ronda’ (patrol) the restaurant but only 1-2 enter the restaurant, then exit the premises as a happy man.

Some offered a more nuanced view, suggesting that allowing restaurants to use parking spaces during evening hours might enhance dining experiences.

Night time I guess it’s okay… the customer could feel better by sitting outside when having dinner.

Another user noted the practical challenges of enforcement, stating, “A little bit susah here. DBKL finished work already. And sometimes the restaurant people are quite ‘garang’ (fierce).”

A mamak restaurant in Sea Park, Petaling Jaya, has converted an entire back lane into an outdoor dining area, blocking vehicle access. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A Nationwide Challenge

Businesses’ unauthorized use of public parking spaces has been a recurring issue in Kuala Lumpur and across Malaysia’s urban centres.

Local authorities have struggled with similar enforcement challenges from Penang to Johor Bahru for decades.

Interestingly, many regular patrons seem unbothered by the practice.

The public rarely complains because it means it is easier for them to get a seat during peak hours.

In Selangor, outdoor dining is allowed on parking bays for a monthly fee, subject to safety considerations and whether the location is suitable.

