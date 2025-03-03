How The Government Ended Up Facing A RM1.7 Billion Payout To Half A Million Pensioners

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Every once in a while, we hear of stories where the rakyat gets a win over the system.

Just about a week ago, one such story surfaced about a retired Malaysian civil servant, who won a lawsuit against the government.

This has resulted in a potential RM1.7 billion payout by the government to 531,976 pensioners.

Why did she sue the government?

According to a report by Harian Metro, the issue came about when the government made amendments to the Pension Adjustment Act back in 2013.

Former Wisma Putra officer Aminah Ahmad, along with 56 retired civil servants, felt that the changes violate Article 147 of the Federal Constitution, which protects pensioners from unfair reductions in their pensions. This is the reason she and the other retirees took action against the government.

Earlier, their pensions were adjusted according to a formula in Section 3 and 6 of the Pension Adjustment Act 1980.

We won’t go over the exact formula, but in simple terms, the pensions were adjusted based on economic changes and salary revisions.

This means their pensions would rise whenever civil servants received pay raises, which is usually every five years. Image: Freepik

However, the government made amendments to the Act where they introduced an annual flat-rate of two percent for pensioners.

The changes were made through the Section 3 and 7 of the Pension Adjustment Act (PAA) 2013 amendment, which came into effect in January that year.

Why did the government amend the act?

The logic is simple: the burden of pension payments increase every year.

To provide some context, The retired civil servants initially lost the suit in the High Court in 2020.

However, in 2022, the Court of Appeal overturned that decision, ruling that the amendments to the PAA in 2013 were null and void as they had put the applicants in a less favourable position than before.

On June 27, 2023, a five-member Federal Court bench upheld the Court of Appeal’s decision.

Aminah also won in the second round when the High Court, based on the Federal Court’s judgement, allowed the adjustment of pension payments based on last drawn salary to retirees according to the Public Service Department (JPA) Circular 2016, which came into effect from January 2022.

Government asked court to suspend the decision

On 24 February, 2025, The High Court adjourned an application by the government to stay an order requiring the director-general of public service to adjust the pension payments of former civil servants pending an appeal.

According to the government, calculating the pension adjustment arrears is a long and complicated process as it requires JPA to check the service records of pensioners from all employment grades and service schemes manually.

Additionally, the government said there are only 18 officers in JPA’s Pension Division, with help from the Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP), to do the calculations.

Retirement Fund (Incorporated) is a statutory body which manages the pension scheme for Malaysia’s public employees. Image: Foursquare

Aminah lauded as a hero

Meanwhile on social media, Aminah has received praise by many who consider her a hero of pensioners and the people.

Some users on TikTok call her a noble person, wishing her a long and healthy life, and others thanked her for fighting for the rights of government retirees.

The stay application indicates that the legal battle over pension adjustments may continue, leaving retirees waiting for the outcome and disbursement of the owed arrears.

