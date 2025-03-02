Young Woman’s Disappearance Leaves Family In Anguish As Search Enters Second Day

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 23-year-old woman has vanished without trace after telling her mother she was meeting friends for tea, sparking growing concern as the search enters its second day.

Puah Hui Fong left her family home in Taman Sentosa, Klang, at 9:40 am on Saturday (1 March), promising to return by late afternoon.

More than a day later, her whereabouts remain unknown, as her mobile phone is switched off, and messages remain unanswered.

The silence is unbearable, her mother, Yap Siew Lang, told the press.

When I tried calling at 2 pm, her phone was already off. No calls, no messages – nothing.

Recent Life Changes Compound Family’s Worries

The disappearance has cast a spotlight on subtle changes in Puah’s behaviour over recent months.

Her mother noted that she had become increasingly private, often taking phone calls in her bedroom and deflecting questions about who she spoke with.

Adding to the family’s anxiety is that Puah had only recently begun driving the new car purchased in December, having practised for just three weeks despite holding a licence.

She had also just started a new position as a clerk one week before vanishing.

Police are investigating the case but have yet to uncover any evidence of accidents involving her vehicle.

As each hour passes without news, the family’s distress deepens.

If anyone has information about Puah’s whereabouts, don’t hesitate to get in touch with her mother (012-363 0379), uncle (012-282 6839), or godfather (012-604 1759).

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew.



