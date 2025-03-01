[Watch] Not Your Dog? Not Your Business: Killer’s Excuse Outrages Public

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man in Rawang, Selangor, allegedly kicked a 3-month-old puppy to death for the “grievous crime” of… wandering into his compound.

Following the incident, a concerned citizen who received the disturbing video via WhatsApp was compelled to file a police report.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows the aftermath of the incident with the man arguing with several individuals about the puppy’s death while the poor creature’s lifeless body lies on the road.

In a particularly disturbing display of cruelty, the man was also seen repeatedly kicking the already deceased puppy during the confrontation.

The three-minute footage triggered widespread outrage on social media, though not enough to prompt immediate action from authorities.

In the footage, a woman can be heard repeatedly rebuking the man, who dismissively claimed she had no business interfering since it wasn’t her dog – as if compassion for animals requires proof of ownership.

Animal Welfare Groups Demand Action

According to animal welfare volunteers, some of whom confronted the man, the incident occurred in Bukit Rawang Jaya.

They’ve threatened to organize a protest in front of the police station if the Sabah-born man isn’t arrested within 24 hours – echoing similar public outrage last year when citizens gathered in front of a police station demanding justice for Kopi, the dog in another brutal killing case.

Gombak District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir, confirmed that a police report was filed about the incident on Thursday (27 February) around 6:45 PM.

According to his statement, the complainant received the video through WhatsApp from a friend, showing a heated argument between a woman and a man over the puppy’s death.

Police Says Dog Was Stray, Refers Case To DVS

The police informed that they had referred the case to the Gombak Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

This disturbing incident isn’t an isolated case – it’s merely the latest in a long string of animal abuse cases in Malaysia that have been met with a frustrating lack of decisive action from authorities.

In another recent incident, a Bangladeshi man has been arrested in Johor Bahru for allegedly hitting a dog in a viral incident.

From 2021 to early 2024, over 9,414 cases of animal abuse have been reported in Malaysia, with dogs being the most affected species.

And it begs the question: in a society where we can’t even protect innocent puppies from senseless violence, what does that say about our collective humanity?

Hi @domdyer70, @PhaedraXTeddy, @ECOAlphaTango @tawf_uk @samesama12 @Joseph3Sengendo



I would like to shed light on how many Malaysian city councils handle stray animals



Recently, a loving stray dog was brutally shot (2nd video) by city council breaking the hearts of many



1/4 pic.twitter.com/3pFDKimQAW — M.S.G.S (@ManjitSinghG5) October 11, 2024

Parts of this story have been sourced from Malaysia Gazette.

