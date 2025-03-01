Outcry By Malaysian NGOs As Thailand Deports 40 Uyghurs To China Amid Human Rights Concerns

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Thailand has deported 40 Uyghur refugees back to China, sparking international condemnation and grave concerns for their safety.

The deportation carried out despite worldwide protests, marks another dark chapter in the ongoing persecution of the Uyghur minority.

Islamic non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (ABIM) and the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (MAPIM) have voiced their strong condemnation, with ABIM president Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Samsudin expressing deep regret over Thailand’s decision.

ABIM president Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Samsudin (right). (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Ahmad Fahmi said the deportees now face potential internment in China’s notorious camps, where millions of Uyghurs have reportedly endured torture, forced labour, and systematic attempts to erase their cultural and religious identity.

Based on past records, Uyghur refugees repatriated to China often disappear without a trace and become completely uncontactable.

Thailand’s Decision: Opening Floodgates for China’s Uyghur Hunt?

MAPIM President Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid emphasized that Thailand’s action could embolden China to pursue more aggressive policies against Uyghur refugees seeking protection abroad.

MAPIM President Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

He said the deportation violates the international principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits returning refugees to countries where they face persecution.

China has been accused of committing crimes against humanity against the Uyghurs, including the mass detention of over a million people in “re-education camps,” forced labour, and cultural persecution.

Despite China’s assurances of the refugees’ safety, human rights organizations worldwide fear for their lives, given China’s documented history of human rights abuses against the Uyghur population.

Both ABIM and MAPIM are now calling on the international community, particularly ASEAN nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to take immediate action to prevent further deportations and protect the remaining Uyghur refugees in the region.

Already, the United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR) and UNHCR have strongly condemned Thailand’s deportation, expressing grave concerns about the deportees’ fate.

Uyghurs In Malaysia: Seeking Refuge In Uncertain Water

The Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority from Xinjiang (East Turkestan), China, face significant challenges when seeking refuge in Malaysia, as the country lacks formal refugee protection mechanisms due to not being a signatory to the UN Refugee Convention.

Malaysia’s close economic ties with China have resulted in documented cases of Uyghur deportations back to China, often due to direct pressure from Chinese authorities.

This creates a precarious environment where Uyghurs have no official status and live in constant fear of detention or forced return.

In the past, there had also been incidents where Uyghur refugees arrested in Malaysia were transferred to Thailand.

Most Uyghurs view Malaysia merely as a transit point rather than a permanent home, preferring to continue their journey to Turkiye.

While Uyghur activists regularly engage with Malaysian politicians and have met Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during their visits here, the Malaysian government maintains a cautious stance.

The administration—constrained by its strong economic ties with China—approaches this sensitive international issue diplomatically, balancing humanitarian concerns with regional stability despite criticism from some quarters.

Malaysian Prime Minister @anwaribrahim recently expressed his doubts regarding claims of genocide against Uyghur Muslims.

