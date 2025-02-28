[Watch] What a Close Call! Fire On Johor-Thailand Flight—Crew Handles It Like Pros

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On a passenger flight from Johor Bahru to Bangkok, Thailand, a passenger’s power bank suddenly began smoking and caught fire, filling the cabin with smoke.

Thankfully, no one was injured due to the flight attendants’ calm handling of the situation.

The recent incident occurred when smoke began pouring from the luggage compartment 30 minutes before landing, terrifying passengers.

Upon discovering the emergency, flight attendants remained composed, quickly grabbing fire extinguishers to put out the fire source.

They then moved the smoking and burning bag to the rear of the cabin and submerged it in water to prevent it from reigniting.

One of the passengers, TikTok user @kentmaherr, uploaded video footage of the tense and dangerous situation to social media, drawing attention and discussion.



Textbook Emergency Response

He noted that thick smoke began pouring from a luggage compartment when the incident occurred, frightening everyone.

A flight attendant immediately deployed a fire extinguisher while other crew members worked to calm the remaining passengers.

The passengers fully cooperated with the flight attendants’ instructions, and after the smoking bag was removed and inspected, it was confirmed that a power bank was the source of the smoke.

Thanks to all crew members who handled the emergency situation calmly, preventing any chaos from breaking out.

Critical Aviation Safety: Why Lithium Batteries Must Stay in the Cabin

This incident illustrates why aviation authorities worldwide require power banks and all devices with lithium batteries—including smartphones, tablets, laptops, e-readers, and electronic cameras—to be carried only in cabin baggage and never in checked luggage.

As demonstrated in this case, crew members can quickly access and handle any battery-related emergencies in the cabin.

Had this power bank been in the inaccessible cargo hold, the outcome could have been catastrophic.

Lithium-ion battery operated devices must be hand carried at all times.



The risk comes from the “thermal runaway” phenomenon—a chain reaction in which damage, defects, or extreme conditions cause batteries to generate excessive heat, potentially leading to fire or explosion.

This risk exists for various battery-powered devices, not just power banks.

While sometimes inconvenient for travellers, this regulation exists as a critical safety measure that proved its worth in this emergency.

