3-Year-Old Girl With Severe Cold Dies After Multiple Injections At Hospital

After observing worsening cold symptoms, a mother in Ipoh, Perak, brought her three-year-old daughter to a hospital, seeking appropriate medical attention for her child’s fever.

Upon examination, the attending medical personnel – an intern, according to the mother – diagnosed dehydration and prescribed fluid therapy before conducting blood tests, following standard protocol for pediatric cases.

During treatment, the patient received intravenous fluids.

Medical records indicate the child’s heart rate increased to 180 beats per minute, significantly exceeding the standard range of 80-120 bpm for children in this age group.

The patient reported vision loss to her father shortly thereafter.

Despite 40 minutes of emergency resuscitation efforts by hospital medical staff, they were unable to save her life.

A Grieving Mother’s Quest for Truth: When Hospital Answers Don’t Add Up

According to the mother’s account, there were discrepancies in the hospital’s communication about administered medications.

She reports that while the hospital initially stated only normal saline was given, they later acknowledged the use of cardiac stimulants.

Doesn’t giving cardiac stimulants to a child require prior parental consent? What’s outrageous is that the death report states bacterial infection as the cause of death – I simply cannot accept this.

The family reports experiencing additional distress due to the hospital’s communication approach regarding the cause of death and autopsy suggestion.

An autopsy might reveal the truth, but my daughter already died tragically. Why can’t we leave her body intact?

Grieving Family Pursues Legal Action While Warning Other Parents

The family has initiated appropriate legal channels following the incident, including filing an official police report and seeking legal counsel for a formal investigation of the case.

They have also utilized social media platforms to advocate for patient safety and seek legal resources while maintaining compliance with healthcare privacy guidelines.

The case, documented extensively through social media updates by the girl’s aunt, prompted calls for stricter oversight of medical interns and improved emergency pediatric care protocols.

While the family continues working with legal professionals through established healthcare oversight channels, it should be noted that this account represents one perspective of the events, as healthcare institutions are typically restricted from public commentary during active investigations.

A Case for Investigation

When children come to the hospital with dehydration, doctors typically give them salt water through an IV drip while carefully monitoring their response – it’s a safe, proven treatment that rarely causes problems.

What raised red flags, in this case, was the unusual choice to use heart-stimulating medications, which isn’t typical for treating simple dehydration, along with the surprisingly rapid decline in the child’s condition – going from stable to seriously ill in just two hours.

The medical records, which should tell a straightforward story like a detailed diary, have gaps and inconsistencies, particularly about what medications were given and why certain decisions were made.

The combination of using uncommon medications, the child’s unexpectedly quick deterioration, and incomplete documentation suggests this wasn’t a typical case of dehydration getting worse but possibly a reaction to the treatment itself.

These unusual circumstances – straying from standard treatments, rapid decline, and unclear documentation – are like puzzle pieces that don’t quite fit together.

This situation calls for a thorough investigation by medical experts to understand exactly what went wrong and how to prevent similar incidents in the future.

This will ultimately help to protect other children’s safety.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew

