12-Year-Old Boy Found 30 Kilometers from Home After 18 Hours Missing

A 12-year-old boy, Chen Yong Kang (transliteration), mysteriously disappeared after leaving for school yesterday morning.

He was found at a bus stop near the Kajang Stadium, approximately 30 kilometres away from his home near Ho Ching Yuen (Jalan Kenanga) in Pudu, after being out of contact with his family for about 18 hours.

According to his uncle, Chen was discovered by a bus driver who passed by.

The driver first noticed the boy sitting alone at the bus stop around 5 pm.

After passing by several more times and seeing him still there, the bus driver became concerned.

Around midnight, after finishing his shift, the driver specifically went to check on the boy and then took him to the Kajang police station.

Mystery Remains: Questions Linger Over Boy’s 30km Journey

After receiving notification from the police, the family immediately rushed to the Kajang Police Station.

At around 2 AM, the boy was still being questioned by the police, and family members were not yet allowed to interact with him.

However, he appeared in good condition and had changed from his school sports uniform into casual clothes from home.

The uncle said that at this moment, the family still doesn’t know why he left home or how he managed to reach Kajang Stadium, which is about 30 kilometres away.

Community Mobilizes: Social Media and News Outlets Unite in Search

Nevertheless, he and the family are incredibly grateful to the kind-hearted bus driver for his assistance.

The boy mysteriously disappeared after leaving for school at around 6 a.m. on Thursday (27 February) in his sports uniform.

School teachers later informed the family that he had skipped school that day.

Subsequently, the family posted a notice of missing persons on social media, asking the public for any information.

Local media outlets quickly picked up the story and broadcast the missing person alert across various news platforms.

At the same time, concerned citizens actively shared the posts across social networks, amplifying the search efforts through traditional and social media channels.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Guang Ming.

