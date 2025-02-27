[Watch] Lost In Translation: DAP Minister’s ‘Deadly’ Name-Calling Has MCA President Feeling Very Much Alive

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

After being referred to as “魏公家祥” (Wèi Gōng Jiā Xiáng) by Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, MCA President Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong hopes the minister will not only be an “outspoken cannon” but also a “well-mannered cannon.”

In ancient China, where your title went in your name was as important as having the title itself.

Placing Gōng after the surname was like wearing your VIP badge where everyone could see it – except in this case, it’s more like wearing an “I’m Not Here Anymore” badge while actively walking around.

But Gōng, far from being just a ghostly honorific, was historically a noble rank bestowed by emperors themselves – think less “dearly departed” and more “distinguished dignitary.”

This linguistic layer cake adds a deliciously ironic frosting to the whole affair: Was Nga throwing shade or inadvertently throwing a royal robe over Wee’s shoulders?

Wee’s Guide to Handling Premature Ancestry

In a Facebook post, Wee mentioned that before attending MCA’s “Snake Drawing Adds Prosperity—Media Night” event on Wednesday evening (26 February), friends sent him a video in which the DAP secretary-general made the remark while discussing the Petaling Street (Chinatown) signboard issue.

It essentially gave him a premature promotion to the afterlife that Wee, being quite alive and kicking, found rather ambitious.

The Ayer Hitam MP responded with the zen of someone who’s definitely not a ghost.

According to Chinese culture, this is a form of address for the deceased. Could it be that with Qing Ming Festival approaching, he’s reminiscing about his ancestors?

A Buddhist Approach to Name Controversy

Wee pointed out that such behaviour is not taught in schools, and parents would not allow their children to curse others, questioning the origin of Nga’s inappropriate conduct and the poor example it sets.

Brother Nga! You’ve set a bad example. One should never curse the living. Mind your words, especially since we’re both members of the unity government.

Taking the high road as a Buddhist, Wee chose to view the celestial promotion as a karmic spring cleaning opportunity.

During the media night’s game session, one of the multiple-choice quiz questions referenced a minister’s self-description of being both outspoken and academically qualified, adding another dimension to recent political discourse.

MCA Defends Petaling Street’s Chinese Signage Amid Removal Rumors

The controversy began when allegations surfaced about plans to remove Chinese characters from signboards in Petaling Street (Chinatown) in Kuala Lumpur.

This caused significant public concern and debate, so much so that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) had to emerge from the bureaucratic shadows to deny any plans of character assassination – of the linguistic kind, that is.

This controversy emerged during a period of heightened sensitivity about racial issues in Malaysia, as evidenced by other concurrent discussions about racial harmony and unity in the country.

Wee said he acted in the interests of local stakeholders, citing Kuala Lumpur Hawkers and Petty Traders Association chairperson Ang Say Tee as one who raised concerns about any attempts to remove the Chinese characters from Petaling Street.

DAP has criticized Wee for allegedly causing unnecessary distress within the Chinese community due to the claims.

MCA lies, DBKL denies claims of plans to remove Chinese characters from Petaling Street signboards https://t.co/t6u8Fa7nha — Nga Kor Ming (@NgaKorMing) February 25, 2025

