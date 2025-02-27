Mom’s Missing Teen Alert Backfires: ‘Stop Embarrassing Me, I’m Fine!’

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A mother’s worst fears unfolded when her 18-year-old daughter vanished from her work dormitory with an unknown man, plunging the family into ten agonizing days of silence and uncertainty.

Desperate and frantic, the mother turned to social media as her last hope, only to be stunned when her daughter emerged from the digital shadows – not with remorse or understanding, but with embarrassment and indignation at her mother’s public display of concern.

The family drama played out publicly when Lin Xiu Lan (transliteration), reached out through a Melaka Facebook group.

But instead of the community support she sought, she received a shocking response.

Her “missing” daughter, Lam Pei Ting, coldly dismissed her mother’s fears in the comments section, insisting she was perfectly fine and wondered why anyone was looking for her at all.

As if to further dismiss her mother’s anguish, she brandished a police report lodged in Subang Jaya, Selangor, wielding it like a shield against her family’s concerns – a bureaucratic document that seemed to say “see, I’m right, you’re wrong” while doing little to heal the emotional wounds her silence had caused.

Daughter Breaks Silence: Claims of Family Conflict Surface

Her comment read: “Hello everyone, this is me. I’m working outside properly; why am I being posted about? My family wants to force me not to work outside. They have some issues and even made verbal threats – I have evidence. The man in the picture is my boyfriend. Sorry everyone, this is really embarrassing. I already filed a police report from the beginning.”

Previously, single mother Lin, a 51-year-old coffee shop worker from Kluang, Johor, said Pei Ting had gone to work in Kuala Lumpur with her elder sister six months ago.

The sisters worked at different branches of the same company, and she believes her second daughter met this man online.

When the employer couldn’t contact Pei Ting, they contacted her elder sister.

Mysterious Departure: CCTV Reveals Last Known Movements

CCTV footage from what’s believed to be the company dormitory showed Pei Ting leaving with a man around 2 PM on the 18th, carrying her bags and luggage.

Since then, she has refused to answer calls or reply to WhatsApp messages, leading her mother to worry that someone might be controlling her phone.

The mother said neither her elder daughter nor the employer had seen this man.

She recalled that recently, when contacting Pei Ting, she would only reply after one or two days, saying she was busy with work.

READ MORE: Missing Kelantan Toddler Found Dead After Three Days; Parents Under Investigation

READ MORE: Missing Since CNY: Woman Found Dead In Car At Kuala Selangor Beach

READ MORE: Missing 14-Year-Old From Johor Found At Penang Snooker Center

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.