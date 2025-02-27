Kelantan Housewife Turns Vegetable Gardening Into RM8,000 Monthly Income

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 33-year-old housewife has proven that vegetable gardening can generate substantial income, cultivating over 70 varieties of vegetables over the past five years and earning up to RM8,000 monthly.

Noor Shahiran Yusoff started gardening to pass the time during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

What began with just 30 vegetable seedlings around her house, including chillies, blue ginger, turmeric, and lemongrass for family consumption, required only RM50 initial capital for fertilizer, soil, and basic equipment.

“I never expected this experiment to bear fruit. The seedlings grew well and even multiplied into saplings, which motivated me to take gardening more seriously,” the mother of three said during an interview with Bernama at her home in Tanah Merah, Kelantan.

1,500 Varieties and Growing

Her garden soon caught the attention of neighbours and friends, with many visitors showing interest in purchasing seedlings for their gardens.

Many people tried growing from seeds but failed repeatedly, so they preferred buying seedlings from me to plant at home.

Two years ago, she began focusing on common kitchen ingredients and traditional vegetables, promoting her products through her Facebook account ‘Scha Atisya’ and WhatsApp.

Her inventory has now expanded to over 1,500 different types of seedlings.

The diverse selection includes cherry tomatoes, bird’s eye chillies, eggplants, turmeric, ginger, blue ginger, cabbage, loofah, Indian spinach, coriander, and Brazilian spinach.

Seedling prices range from RM5 to RM30.

From Garden to Doorstep: Quality Assurance in Nationwide Plant Delivery

Noor Shahiran emphasizes quality in her cultivation process.

She sources quality seeds from agricultural stores and uses treated seeds to minimize pest and disease risks.

Using the right soil, such as peat moss, is crucial for seedling growth as it retains moisture like a sponge and helps stabilize sandy soil while maintaining moisture.

According to her, seeds typically germinate within two weeks before being transplanted into plastic bags or small pots with coconut fibre to promote growth.

She added that with adequate water and proper fertilization, harvesting can be done as early as 28 days, though some may take up to one and a half months.

Beyond local face-to-face sales at her home, she fulfils orders through online platforms, serving customers across Malaysia.

For postal services, I package carefully to ensure the plants arrive undamaged. So far, customers have been satisfied, reporting that the seedlings arrive in good condition.

