[Watch] Toddler’s Terrifying Shopping Mall: 35-Minute Rescue Drama

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A routine family outing turned into every parent’s nightmare when a two-year-old boy’s foot became horrifyingly trapped in an escalator’s mechanical grip at an Alor Setar shopping mall.

The young victim’s screams echoed through the mall’s evening crowd as desperate parents watched helplessly while their toddler remained caught in the metal teeth of the moving stairway.

The harrowing scene, which occurred on Monday (24 February), drew dozens of onlookers.

Some recorded the incident on their phones while security scrambled to shut down the escalator.

After receiving a distress call at 8:49 PM, firefighters arrived to find the distressed child and his panic-stricken parents.

Rescue Drama Ends in Relief

The firefighters worked meticulously using specialised equipment to free the boy’s foot without causing further injury.

After 35 agonizing minutes, at 9:24 PM, they finally extracted the child from the machinery’s grasp.

The visibly shaken parents rushed their son to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Miraculously, he escaped with only minor injuries, though the psychological impact of such a traumatic experience remains to be seen.

ada budak sangkut kaki dekat escalator aman tadi aku duk betui2 atas tu dengaq bunyi orang jerit. dah settle dah lepas bomba mai.



yang bawak anak naik escalator tu hati-hati tau jangan bagi kaki dia duk tepi dinding tangga. pic.twitter.com/8asOl2Wpx6 — izzi (@IzzraifHarz) February 24, 2025

Preventing Future Accidents

The incident has led to social media users urging mall management to review their safety protocols and increase signage around escalators.

Some noted that while escalators provide convenience, they are essentially powerful machines.

Parents are also urged to remain vigilant and consider taking elevators when accompanied by young children.

Safety experts recommend several crucial precautions:

Always hold children’s hands on escalators

Stand clear of the sides where feet can get trapped

Avoid sitting or playing on steps

Keep shoelaces tied and loose clothing away from steps

Look for and use the emergency stop button in cases of danger

Choose elevators for strollers and shopping carts

Safety Signs: A Study In Neglect

Behind the gleaming facades of Malaysia’s bustling shopping malls lies a troubling reality about escalator safety.

A 2017 observational study examined the world of warning signs—those often-ignored messages meant to protect the most vulnerable.

Researchers uncovered an unsettling pattern in a sweeping examination of 268 escalators across 84 malls.

While signs existed, they told a story of dangerous inconsistency—some clear and commanding, others faded and forgotten, and crucial safety information often missing entirely.

Most alarming was how these variations left families and elderly shoppers particularly exposed to hidden dangers, with no standardized warnings to guide them through potential hazards.

The findings paint a sobering picture: our safety guidelines need urgent attention.

Today, the authors’ plea for revised standards echoes through every mall corridor, amplified by incidents like the latest terrifying toddler rescue.

READ MORE: [Watch] Multi-Racial Response To Child’s Escalator Accident In Penang Mall Captures Malaysian Spirit

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.