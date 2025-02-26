[Watch] Elderly Woman Brutally Attacked By Fake Delivery Rider In Ipoh

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A brazen daylight attack on an elderly woman has exposed a disturbing new criminal tactic involving fake food delivery riders.

The harrowing incident on 25 February at Bandar Cyber Botani in Ipoh began innocently enough.

A man posing as a food delivery rider approached a family home.

What followed was a calculated attack that left residents questioning the safety of their neighbourhood.

Lee San, who witnessed the terrifying assault, said their blood ran cold just thinking about what could have happened.

The attacker first tried to trick us by pretending to deliver food we never ordered. When that failed, he turned violent.

Violent Attack: How it Happened

According to Lee’s account, riding a blue Yamaha EZ115 (license plate: ANN 1092), the impersonator initially attempted to convince the family to open their door under the pretence of food delivery.

When Lee’s elderly mother arrived home during this exchange, the situation turned violent.

Within seconds, he made a U-turn and deliberately targeted the elderly mother.

He kicked and beat her mercilessly, attempting to drag both her and her handbag from the car.

The victim sustained multiple injuries in the brutal attack, including trauma to her head, arms, wrists, waist, and legs.

The horrifying sequence was captured on CCTV, providing crucial evidence for law enforcement.

Grab Says Vehicle Not Registered

Grab has commented on social media, distancing the company from the incident in response to growing public concern.

Hi everyone, we understand the concern regarding the vehicle with plate number ANN1092. After checking, we confirm that this plate is not registered with us. While the rider may be using a Grab bag, this does not always indicate they are an active Grab delivery partner.

The super app company also urged the public to report safety concerns through their official channels, reaffirming their commitment to user safety.

Meanwhile, observers of the CCTV footage noted a bystander watching from a gate during the incident, leading to discussions about appropriate community response during emergencies.

This has prompted deeper conversations about collective responsibility and emergency response protocols within residential areas.

When Delivery Riders Aren’t What They Seem

The broader community discussion has expanded to encompass concerns about deteriorating economic conditions and their potential impact on crime rates.

Some residents have expressed worry about what they perceive as declining public safety standards, calling for more stringent law enforcement measures and better regulation of delivery service identification systems.

However, others have pointed to a silver lining: undercover police officers among legitimate delivery riders.

In the past, some social media users claimed to have spotted off-duty police officers moonlighting as delivery riders, which led to speculation that this dual role might be part of covert police operations.

Ada yg rider kebetulan kt situ pi tlg. Tpi ade jgk yg menyamar jdi rider. Area aku ni ade je yg menyamar jdi rider siap bwk beg grab jln sorg² tpi xde collect order pon. Biasa nye yg mcm ni akn ronda² kalau ade problem dia akn roger squad. Tpi dia xkan ade kt situ tlg skli — DOZ (@d_oraza) May 22, 2023

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.