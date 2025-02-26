[Watch] Accountant’s Salary Grows From RM2,800 To RM20,000 In 10 Years

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A female chartered accountant shared her 10-year career progression, during which her salary increased from an initial RM2,800 to RM20,000 today.

Social media users admired her persistence and determination.

Influencer @malaysiabestie posted an Instagram video featuring an interview with the accountant.

The accountant revealed that with her decade of experience, her current salary exceeds RM20,000.

She started her career as an auditor at one of the Big Four accounting firms (Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCooper, KPMG, and Ernst and Young), with an initial monthly salary of RM2,800.

Finding Purpose Through Client Solutions

When asked about her favourite aspects of the job, she mentioned finding fulfilment in helping clients solve problems while working with a diverse clientele.

She expressed contentment with her current salary, emphasizing her focus on self-improvement and monitoring future developments.

Her advice to fresh accounting graduates is to maintain a strong learning attitude while accumulating work experience.

As accountants and auditors, we need to be accurate not just with numbers, but also manage client relationships and demonstrate problem-solving abilities when facing challenges.

The Reality Behind High-Achieving Careers

The video started discussions online, with many admiring her long-term career planning.

Industry watchers highlight her exceptional start, noting that landing a position at a prestigious Big Four accounting firm immediately after graduation signals outstanding academic performance and potential.

Such positions are highly competitive and typically reserved for top graduates.

However, experienced professionals in the field have brought attention to the demanding realities of high-level accounting positions.

They emphasize that substantial compensation packages often come with significant responsibilities.

Salam Future Accountants 😀



Saya kongsikan maklumat dr artikel dalam https://t.co/acqiWVQ9Wf tentang "berapa byk gaji purata utk seorang akauntan di sykt besar"



FRESH- RM3k-4k

SENIOR- 4.5k-6.5k

CPA/CA- 6.5k-7.5k

MANAGER and > – 8.5k-20+k



Bacalah. Ikut exp saya, betul pic.twitter.com/MdDEPUHJAk — Anas Banas (@ans47) June 1, 2020

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.



