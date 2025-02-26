Medical Insurance Premiums: Understanding The RM200 To RM1,056 Increase

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Medical insurance premiums in Malaysia are experiencing significant increases, reflecting multiple factors in the healthcare landscape.

A recent case highlights the long-term evolution of premium costs over time.

A woman shared how her medical insurance premium increased from RM200 per month in 2009 to RM1,056 per month in 2024.

Now retired, she feels that paying over RM1,000 for medical insurance premiums is excessive and has decided to terminate her policy.

The retired woman, Norashikin Yusof, shared her experience of rising medical premiums on social media, saying that her insurance package with a company included a medical card, which she used last year for minor eye surgery and dengue fever treatment.

In 2009, the initial premium was only RM200 per month, but when I turned 55, it increased to over RM500, and upon reaching retirement age, it rose to over RM750.

Medical Premium Trends: Policyholders Share Their Experiences

She noted that last year, her insurance broker informed her that the premium would increase to RM1,056 per month, which she found excessive.

They should evaluate our frequency of usage. They wouldn’t even consider reassessing, so I had no choice but to terminate the policy because I think paying over RM1,000 in premiums is crazy.

Her story struck a chord with other Malaysians facing similar nightmares.

Zayed Zukifli shared his own story in response to Norashikin’s experience, saying his medical premium increased from RM131 in 2018 to RM387 currently.

Imagine, in 10 years it might increase to RM800, and then similarly when you’re in your 60s, the premium could become over RM1,000. Even after retirement, you still need to continue paying premiums.

While Norashikin’s decision struck a chord with many, including Zaye who saw his premiums triple to RM387, insurance experts paint a more nuanced picture.

Medical Insurance Premiums Reality Check

“Fifteen years is a significant timespan in insurance terms,” notes a senior wealth planner who spoke to TRP on anonymity, highlighting how premiums naturally escalate with age.

This long-term perspective is crucial – what started as an affordable premium in one’s 40s faces compound increases through medical inflation, age-related risk adjustments, and enhanced medical technologies.

The steep rise isn’t solely about profit margins.

Today’s policies often bundle critical illness protection, hospital income, and other benefits that become increasingly valuable with age.

The Price Of Progress

Insurance premiums pricing also reflects advancing healthcare technology and rising treatment costs.

Many policies bundle critical illness protection, hospital income, and other benefits that continue providing value as policyholders age.

The repricing also factors in advancing healthcare technology and rising treatment costs.

Malaysia has seen a medical inflation rate of about 15% in recent years, contributing to the rising cost of insurance premiums and creating concern among consumers.

Regulators Step In As Insurance Costs Spiral

This trend raises serious questions about the future of healthcare accessibility for Malaysia’s aging population.

When even those who’ve planned ahead find themselves priced out of insurance coverage, what hope is there for financial security in retirement?

In response, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has implemented a cap of 10% on annual medical insurance premium increases for the majority of policyholders until the end of 2026.

At the same time, starting from September 2024, co-payment options became mandatory on medical insurance products to help manage costs associated with rising medical inflation.

