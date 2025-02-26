Hey Now – Ikea Malaysia To Close Early For Annual Dinner, Rumours Spread It’s Closing For Good

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ikea Malaysia has announced on its official Facebook that all their branches – Ikea Cheras, Ikea Damansara, and Ikea pop-up Aeon Bukit Raja – will close early on 26 February 2025 so they can have their annual company dinner.

All Ikea stores will be closing a little earlier at 6pm so they can take a moment to show their hardworking and dedicated staff due appreciation.

This wonderful news warmed many netizens’ hearts because the company was willing to take the time off to celebrate their staff.

However, some people had ill intentions and started to spread rumours online claiming Ikea Malaysia was officially closing down. For good.

In one such post, the rumour claimed Ikea Malaysia was closing shop for good due to poor Ringgit performance, high living costs, and lack of confidence in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership, causing investors and foreign investments to pull out.

An example of the fake post about Ikea Malaysia closing down on TikTok.

Fortunately, not many people fell for the false news and called out the rumour mongers.

Netizens explained Ikea Malaysia’s true intentions to appreciate its staff members and pointed people towards the company’s official post.

Some pointed out how the rumour mongers seemed to have failed to understand Bahasa Melayu, the national language.

They also felt the rumour mongers were committing slander and advised them to stop.

Tahap pemikiran walaun….malas membaca…jenis baca tajuk jer…. Ikea tutup awal rabu ni sb nk raikan tenaga kerja atau Annual Dinner bukan bungkus…. pic.twitter.com/3PhbVup1CG — 요시로 왕자 (@Cool_Wannabe82) February 25, 2025

A search on TikTok showed that a TikTok user made a video to debunk the rumours and explained how such rumours can hurt many people in the long run.

The incident also goes to show that it’s important for people to read beyond the headlines.

Hopefully, those who fell for the rumour will realise they’ve been misled and will learn from their mistakes.

