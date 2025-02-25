[Watch] 12 People Stuck In Kulim Hotel Lift For 2 Hours, Including Baby

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Many people are angry at a hotel in Kulim, Kedah after staff allegedly left a group of 12 people, including three children and a baby girl, stuck in a lift for two hours on Saturday (22 February).

TikTok user Intan Noratini (@intannoratini) was one of the victims in the lift and shared a video of her ordeal.

♬ original sound – Dyssaaa @intannoratini Pengalaman yang tak boleh dilupakan 😭. اللَّه selamat kami semua. Sebak time dah balik tu. Sebak sebab semua kami semua selamat. Tak tau la apa jadi kalau duduk lama lagi dalam tu 😭 Kulim,Kedah Terima kasih اللَّه lindung kami semua. Panjang umur kami semua. #abangbomba

Her video showed the baby in the lift looking weak and drowsy while the adults around her tried to fan her to keep her cool.

Intan claimed the hotel staff refused to inform the fire department but didn’t explain why. This led people to assume the hotel staff didn’t want the firemen to damage the lift during the rescue, which would incur more costs.

In her second video, it appeared that the Fire and Rescue Department was called after all, as a fireman helped remove the baby girl from the lift through the hatch on the lift’s roof.

Intan said everyone got out safely around 11.20pm but claimed the hotel staff didn’t apologise to the victims.

@intannoratini Gamak hampa buat macam tu kat kami. Boleh pulak kat sat sat nak repair jalan macam biasa. Orang ada dalam boleh repair ka? Sayang harta benda ka sayang nyawa? 2 jam dengan budak budak dan baby. Kalau orang tua lain cerita. Cuba la fikir sama maintainance oi. Otak letak mana. Lepas jam 11.20 kami balik macam tu ja. Pihak hotel tak da kata maaf atau jumpa tanya ok ka xok ka. Gamak ♬ suara asli – Vibes lyrics only🥀

Bomba saves the day!

Kulim Fire and Rescue Station Chief Assistant Fire Superintendent Hamizul Azwan Hamdan confirmed the case involved two adult men, six adult women, three children and one baby.

The fire department received an emergency call at 9.26pm and rushed to the scene. The team found that 12 victims were trapped in the lift on the first floor of the hotel building.

The victims were extracted through the lift’s ceiling hatch and exited through the lift door on the second floor.

Hamizul noted that no injuries were reported and the operation was fully completed by 11.27pm.

The rescue operation was assisted by staff from the Health Ministry and the Royal Malaysia Police.

Netizens urged Intan to lodge a police report. They hoped the management would be sued for negligence.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.