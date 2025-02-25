Man Buys Old Negatives From 1949, Brings Old Kampar Back To Life

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man recently shared the story of how he bought an old set of film negatives and converted them to colour pictures with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

James Moh Heng Hai posted the coloured photos on Facebook, highlighting certain details he found in the photos such as one which had a visible road sign that said “Kampar”, which is a town in Perak.

He noted that the envelope which the negatives came in had “1949” written on it, along with the name Heng Fang Si also scribbled on the envelope.

“I am looking for the family so that I could send it (the photos) back to them for keeps. If you know anyone or friends in the pictures, kindly PM me,” James wrote in the caption.

Check out some of the photos he recoloured using AI:

The post has garnered more than 900 reactions since it was posted and many Facebook users left comments to express admiration towards James’ effort at restoring the photos. Some even asked him how he used AI to bring colours to the photos, so that they may do it for themselves.

Through the comments, James shared one of the AI tools he used to colourise the photos called palette.fm.

Do you recognise anyone from the photos? Or are any of them your family or friends? Get in touch with James if you do!

