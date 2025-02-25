“I’m Not Deadpool” Keluang Man Poster Gets Flak For Copying Marvel Character

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

One of Malaysia’s homegrown superhero characters, Keluang Man, is well known by many who grew up here in the 90s.

The titular masked vigilante made his first appearance on air in 1998 as what is seemingly a parody of DC Comics’ Batman, with a comedic and uniqely Malaysian twist.

On 13 February, local film studio Astro Shaw uploaded an animated poster on social media to promote the upcoming Keluang Man live-action film and netizens did not like what they saw.

A parody of a parody

The movie poster depicts Keluan Man striking a pose that looks all too similar to a certain Marvel Cinematic Universe character: Deadpool.

Not only that, the slogan attached to the poster also says “I’m not Deadpool”.

As some of you might know, Deadpool, famously portrayed by Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds, is also a character that parodies the superhero movie world.

The “Merc with a Mouth” tends to break the fourth wall in his self-titled films, speaking to the audience directly and making references to real-world issues.

Netizens call it unoriginal

Back to the issue of the poster, many social media users shared their opinions on the promotional image in the comments section.

Most find it unoriginal and “an embarrasment to Malaysia”, while some just think it’s “not that interesting”.

However, not all the comments were bad. Some encouraged support towards the Malaysian production, while others admired the level of detail that was put into the film’s poster.

There were even some who anticipate a Keluang Man and Deadpool crossover, which would be a big deal (but we can only dream).

The adventures of Keluang Man

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Keluang Man is a Malaysian animated superhero TV series that aired in 1998 to 2005. It follows the adventures of Keluang Man, a local superhero who fights crime in the fictional city of Tumpoi. The series is known for its humour, action, and uniquely Malaysian cultural elements.

The main character, Borhan, is a patient at the Tumpoi Mental Hospital. Despite his condition, he becomes Keluang Man, a crime-fighting vigilante who takes justice into his own hands.

Keluang refers to a species of giant fruit bats (Pteropodidae) that are native to Southeast Asia, similar to how Batman is associated with bats. He fights crime using his martial arts skills and intelligence, often assisted by his sidekick Tiong Man, a comical character inspired by the myna bird (“tiong” in Malay).

Created by the late Kamn Ismail and his team of animators, Keluang Man remains a nostalgic classic for many Malaysians. It has a cult following and is remembered as one of Malaysia’s most beloved original animated series.

The Keluang Man live-action film, starring Malaysian actor, musician, and DJ Nas-T, is set to be released in Malaysian cinemas on 29 May, 2025.

