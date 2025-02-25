Good Or Nightmare? See How These Malaysian Government Services Fare On Google

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Government services in Malaysia have a reputation for being either really bad, or acceptable, but never excellent. At least, that’s what many Malaysians think.

We checked Google to see how Malaysians have rated and reviewed some of the public services that are commonly used, and our findings have been nothing short of interesting.

To begin, let’s have a look at what Malaysians think of what is perhaps the most popular government service in Kuala Lumpur.

Road Transport Department (JPJ)

JPJ is a government department under the Ministry of Transport and is responsible for the registration of vehicles as well as issuing driving licences and number plates in Malaysia.

The department’s officers are responsible for enforcing road transport laws by taking action against traffic violations such as speeding and not wearing seatbelts.

On Google Maps, JPJ Putrajaya has a rating of 3.3 stars based on 1,244 reviews, with a majority of reviewers giving it a score of 5.

The reviews are mostly mixed, with some praising the service for being fast and efficient while others complained about long queues and parking issues.

Most reviewers advise to come early to get a queue number as the numbers are limited. Once they’ve run out of queue numbers for the day, you will have to come back the next day.

JPJ Putrajaya reviews

National Registration Department (JPN)

As part of the Ministry of Home Affairs, JPN issues important documents such as the MyKad and various other documentations including birth, death, marriage, divorce, and adoption certificates.

Other JPN services include registering people with disabilities (OKU), registering marriages with foreign nationals, and issuing letters verifying marital status for non-Muslim Malaysian citizens.

According to Google, the JPN headquarters in Putrajaya received a healthy rating of 4.2 from 3,083 reviews. Most reviewers gave the deparment five stars.

The reviews are mostly good, with high praises for JPN’s service efficiency and ample parking space outside the building.

However, there were a few one-star ratings given by visitors who found the service lacking, commenting on long wait times and confusing instructions given to them by certain staff members.

JPN Google reviews

Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI)

JAWI is the government agency that is responsible for managing and administering Islamic religious affairs within the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan.

Among their responsibilities are: overseeing mosques, Islamic education, enforcement of Shariah laws, Islamic family matters, and promoting Muslim unity within these areas.

The religious department has a 2.7 star rating based on 400 reviews, with most reviewers giving it a one-star rating.

Many complaints were directed towards the parking lot on the premises, stating that there’s barely any parking space for the public since most of the spots were marked for VIPs and the department’s staff.

There were also some grievances about the department’s slow service and unprofessional employees.

However, some visitors shared positive experiences when they went there to settle official matters, highlighting their efficient service.

JAWI Google reviews

Department of Islamic Development (JAKIM)

JAKIM oversees Islamic affairs in the country, most notably managing and issuing Halal certifications for food products and other goods to ensure they comply with Islamic dietary laws. They can also recognise credible foreign Halal certification bodies to verify the status of imported goods.

Beyond that, they play a role in managing broader Islamic affairs within Malaysia, including religious education and guidelines.

The department, located in Putrajaya, has a 4.1 rating on Google based on only 99 reviews.

A majority of reviewers gave JAKIM five stars for its friendly staff and the building’s impressive architecture, which many deem is beautifully designed.

On the other hand, some reviewers said the department’s call center is incredibly difficult to reach as their staff seem to not answer phone calls.

JAKIM reviews

Immigration Department of Malaysia

The Immigration Department manages the movement of people entering and leaving the country, as well as issuing passports to Malaysian citizens, visas and permits to foreign nationals, enforcing immigration laws, and overseeing security at authorised exit and entry points (border control).

Based on 1,302 reviews, Malaysia’s Immigration Department was given 3.3 stars on Google. The majority gave five stars to the department.

Most of the reviews are good, and interestingly, many reviewers who were happy with the service named the staff who assisted them.

On the other hand, some left complaints about the department’s slow pace of work, poor response, and long wait times.

Some reviews also mentioned poor accessibility for the disabled, and a few foreigners claimed that staff were rude to them just because they were not Malaysian.

Malaysia Immigration Department reviews

