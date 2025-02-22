LRT Service Disrupted After Fatal Accident Claims Life Of Blind Passenger

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man with visual impairment (OKU) was killed by a train this morning (22 February) at the Titiwangsa LRT station.

The victim reportedly lost his balance and fell from the platform, leading to a fatal collision with an approaching train.

The train driver was unaware of the fall at the time of the incident.

Emergency services responded promptly after receiving the alert at 8:33 AM, with the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department immediately dispatching rescue teams to the scene.

Station authorities cut off the power supply as a safety protocol to facilitate the rescue operation, but tragically, medical personnel who arrived could only confirm the victim’s death.

Service Disruptions on Ampang/Sri Petaling Line

The incident has triggered significant disruptions along the Ampang/Sri Petaling Line, with Rapid Rail suspending services at four stations – PWTC, Titiwangsa, Sentul, and Sentul Timur.

Free shuttle bus services between the affected stations have been activated to minimise passenger inconvenience.

Passengers requiring assistance are advised to refer to Station Officers and Auxiliary Police at the affected stations.

Updates will be provided through Rapid KL’s social media channels and station announcements.

In the past, there had also been incidents involving track falls, prompting continuous updates to safety measures and emergency response protocols.

Parts of this story have been sourced from China Press.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.