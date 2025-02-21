[Watch] Malaysian Teacher’s Theft In Osaka; Triggers Japanese Anger, Malaysian Regret

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Japanese police detained a Malaysian part-time teacher after allegedly stealing Credit cards and cash vanished from unsuspecting victims during what should have been a routine basketball game at a sports club in Takatsuki, Osaka.

The brazen act was captured on camera and shared by Japanese media, showing the shocking moment when the perpetrator methodically rifled through personal belongings left trustingly courtside – a scene that has since sparked outrage across social media.

Police identified the suspect as Wong Ka Fei, 26, a Malaysian who had cunningly gained access to the basketball club by posing as a resident.

It was his first and last visit to the facility, leaving a lasting scar on the community’s trust.

One devastated club member, whose personal belongings were violated during the incident, reported the theft of both credit cards and cash.

The financial loss, estimated at tens of thousands of yen, pales compared to the shattered sense of security at what many considered their safe space for sports and community gatherings.



Outcry Both in Japan and Malaysia

Under police questioning, Wong partially crumbled, admitting to the credit card theft while steadfastly denying any involvement in the missing cash – a half-confession that only fueled public anger.

The incident unleashed a torrent of outrage across Japanese social media, with citizens demanding their government crackdown on foreign criminals who abuse Japan’s renowned hospitality.

The theft has also become a flashpoint in Japan’s increasingly tense relationship with mass tourism.

The familiar blue-and-white of a Lawson store in Fujikyo draws tourists for photos – a symbol of Japan’s complex relationship with its booming visitor numbers. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

From Kyoto’s crowded temples to Tokyo’s packed subway cars, locals increasingly voice their exhaustion with the dark side of their country’s tourism boom.

In a country where lost wallets and valuables are regularly returned with contents intact, such crimes strike at the heart of Japanese social values.

Malaysians Grapple with National Shame

On the Malaysian side, the reaction has been collective shame and mortification.

Social media platforms erupted with apologetic posts as Malaysians – who take pride in their unique relationship with Japan – watched in horror as one of their own shattered decades of carefully built trust.

The anguish runs especially deep in Malaysia’s Japan-loving community.

Malaysians share a respectful hanami moment at Sewaritei Yodogawa riverside park in Kyoto – the kind of cultural exchange that the majority hope won’t be overshadowed by one individual’s actions. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Many consider the country a second home, cherishing its safe streets, immaculate cities, and rich cultural heritage.

For them, this betrayal cuts twice as deep.

Mmg bangang sungguh ye pergi curi duit orang. Tambah tambah orang jepun. Beg duit letak atas meja pun tak hilang — Captain 🏂⚓ (@captain68404915) February 18, 2025

Parts of this story have been sourced from ANN News.

