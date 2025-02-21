Malaysia’s Diplomatic Bridge: PM Anwar Charts New Path For Syria’s Recovery

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for renewed diplomatic engagement with Syria, addressing its future alongside Palestine’s at the Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference (IIDC).

Speaking as the sole head of state to tackle both issues, Anwar’s intervention signals a potential shift in diplomatic stance that could ripple through the Islamic world.

Anwar positioned Syria as a potential blueprint for regional reconciliation, urging Islamic nations to collectively shoulder the responsibility of rebuilding the war-torn nation.

Warning against sectarianism that has historically undermined political cooperation, he emphasized that Syria’s emerging stability could inspire similar peacebuilding efforts across the Muslim ummah.

The IIDC, held in Bahrain, is a significant event that fosters unity among various Islamic sects and promotes mutual understanding.

It brought together prominent Islamic figures globally.

A Nation in Ruins

Global Peace Mission Malaysia (GPM) has lauded Anwar’s stance at the IIDC, calling it a crucial step toward Syria’s rehabilitation.

The winds of change are blowing through Damascus, says GPM Chief Executive Officer Syahrir Azfar Saleh, whose organization recently completed fact-finding missions in Syria.

After 15 years of devastating conflict, we’re seeing the first genuine signs of stability and reconstruction.

Camps supplied by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have become long-term settlements in Syria, where children have spent their entire lives. These camps have evolved from temporary shelters into semi-permanent communities where children can be seen running between the rows of shelters and tents that house thousands of families. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The humanitarian stakes are staggering.

Syria, once a cradle of civilization, lies in ruins after a conflict that has torn apart its social fabric and decimated its infrastructure.

Schools stand empty, hospitals struggle to function, and once-bustling marketplaces remain silent.

Children play in front of a destroyed building in Tel Abyad, Syria, highlighting the stark reality of life in the conflict zone. The Syrian conflict has significantly impacted the town. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Hope Rises: From Isolation to Reconstruction

This isn’t just about diplomatic recognition, explains Saleh.

It’s about rebuilding a nation from the ground up – schools, hospitals, homes. It’s about giving hope to a generation that has known nothing but war.

The economic implications could be significant.

Historical trade ties between the nations, particularly in palm oil and rubber-based products, could be revived, potentially providing Syria with crucial resources for reconstruction.

Banners of Malaysia For Syria, a Malaysian NGO, and Türkiye Diyanet Foundation flutter above a humanitarian aid zone in Turkish-controlled northern Syria. At the same time, a Syrian soldier stands guard in the background, symbolizing the complex interplay of international aid and security in the region’s humanitarian corridors. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

As dusk settles over Damascus’s ancient streets, Malaysia’s bold diplomatic gesture offers hope for a nation long trapped in the shadows of international isolation.

For millions of Syrians, it could mark the beginning of a long-awaited journey toward recovery.

