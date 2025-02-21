High-Profile Subang Jaya Chinese Restaurant Shutdown: MBSJ Presents Clear Case Of Non-Compliance

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A prominent Chinese seafood restaurant in Subang Jaya’s SS19 district has been forced to close just weeks after its grand opening, highlighting Malaysia’s ongoing tensions over language policies in business signage.

Yanwo (仁和海鲜饭店), which occupied a striking three-story building with one of the area’s largest commercial signboards, was shut down by Majlis Bandaraya Subang Jaya (MBSJ) on 18 February, barely a month after opening for the lucrative Chinese New Year season.

The closure has sparked debate about enforcement priorities, with the restaurant’s prominent Chinese characters reportedly overshadowing the required Bahasa Malaysia text – a violation of local signage regulations that require the national language to be given prominence.

Social media users note the restaurant had been paying an extraordinary RM45,000 monthly rent for the premises, making the closure particularly costly for the operators who rushed to open before the Lunar New Year festivities.

Some said operating without proper licenses while making such a visible statement with non-compliant signboards was essentially challenging the authorities to respond.

One Rule for Some?

The incident has exposed broader issues within the municipality.

The public has questioned the allegedly selective enforcement, pointing to numerous illegal car wash operations and poorly maintained infrastructure in the same jurisdiction that appears to escape scrutiny.

They claimed that many establishments operated for years without proper licenses, yet this restaurant was shut down within weeks.

However, the council’s systematic explanation of the enforcement timeline suggests standard regulatory procedures were followed.

MBSJ disclosed that the building’s owner has been served with a notice to vacate and demolish the structure under the Street, Drainage and Building Act (Act 133), raising questions about the building’s legal status.

A red and white notice posted by MBSJ on Yanwo’s entrance declares the restaurant’s ordered closure, following multiple regulatory violations including operating without a business license. (Pix: Facebook: SUBANG JAYA Community/DrWilliam Goh)

Timeline of Non-Compliance: MBSJ Reveals Multiple Violations Led to Closure

In a statement, MBSJ detailed a sequence of non-compliance issues that led to the shutdown.

The council revealed it had issued a notice to the operator on 21 January regarding unauthorized advertising signage, giving them until 3 February to comply with local advertising bylaws.

The business operator failed to meet the deadline, MBSJ stated, adding that the violation falls under MBSJ’s 2007 Advertising Bylaws, carrying a RM1,000 fine for non-compliance.

More seriously, the restaurant was found operating without the mandatory business license required under MBSJ’s 2007 Food Establishment Licensing Bylaws.

READ MORE: PAS MP Questions Trilingual Signs, Gets Schooled In Malaysian Reality

READ MORE: DBKL Cracks Down On Signboards, Raises More Questions Than Answers

READ MORE: Dr M Claims All Signboards At Unknown Mall In Chinese With English Translations – “I Felt I Was In China”

Parts of this story have been sourced from SJ Echo.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.