“Don’t You Dare Touch Amcorp” – Malaysians Protest Idea Of Converting Beloved Mall

Klang Valley is home to numerous large and shiny shopping malls, with new ones that seem to sprout every year.

But, few are as special and as beloved as Amcorp Mall in Petaling Jaya.

Recently, someone tweeted the idea of converting a few low-traffic malls into schools. The list of malls include:

Space U8 (Shah Alam) Amcorp Mall (Petaling Jaya) Seventeen Mall (Petaling Jaya) Summit USJ (Subang Jaya) Cheras Sentral (Taman Len Seng, Cheras) Quill City Mall (Kuala Lumpur) Empire City Damansara (Damansara Perdana)

Nak buat sekolah sampai 17 tingkat lepas tu- bagi contractor sedare mare cap ayam lif asyik rosak. Budak2 kena mendaki 17 tingkat bawak pulak beg sekolah 15kg dengan kain baju kurung.



Akak setuju mall sendu tukar jadi sekolah je. Contoh mall sedeh



– Space U8

– Amcorp Mall… — Kak Jah Sungai Dua (@XXXbyefelicia) February 20, 2025

This, as you might imagine, did not sit well with many as the mall holds a special place in people’s hearts thanks to its unique tenants and a vintage flea market it hosts every weekend.

Netizens link arms for Amcorp Mall

Thanks to another tweet which agreed that Amcorp Mall should be converted, many took to the comments section to defend the mall with threatening cat photos.

Cat pictures aside, netizens also gave plenty of reasons why Amcorp Mall should be left the way it is.

One user even commented about how Amcorp Mall should be used as a case study on how a mall can endure for decades and still maintain its charm.

Mall yang dah nak mampus tu patut jadikan amcorp mall as a case study macam mana mampu bertahan and maintains its charm.



Dah la surau pon selesa. — nizam reezahar (@romyldinho) February 20, 2025

A mall for collectors and hobbyists

Officially opened in 1998, Amcorp Mall was developed as a part of Amcorp Trade Centre, a mixed-use complex that includes office towers and a hotel.

Although it never became a major commercial hub like other shopping centre such as Mide Valley Megamall, Sunway Pyramid, Pavilion KL, and One Utama, many people (especially residents of Petaling Jaya) have fond memories associated with Amcorp Mall.

Among other reasons why people want to keep the mall untouched, is the fact that it’s still thriving with many vintage and collectible shops. Valuable knick-knacks such as rare vinyl records, used books, collectible toys, and other hobby traders are still in business there.

Not only that, Amcorp Mall also hosts a weekend flea market that has been running for decades, ever since the mall opened in 1998. This has been part of the mall’s charm for many, who still visit the market every weekend for rare finds.

Have you ever been to Amcorp Mall before? If you have, what’s your favourite part of the mall? Tell us in the comments!

