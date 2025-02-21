“Don’t You Dare Touch Amcorp” – Malaysians Protest Idea Of Converting Beloved Mall
Opened in 1998, Amcorp Mall is a Petaling Jaya gem for hobbyists and collectors alike.
Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.
Klang Valley is home to numerous large and shiny shopping malls, with new ones that seem to sprout every year.
But, few are as special and as beloved as Amcorp Mall in Petaling Jaya.
Recently, someone tweeted the idea of converting a few low-traffic malls into schools. The list of malls include:
- Space U8 (Shah Alam)
- Amcorp Mall (Petaling Jaya)
- Seventeen Mall (Petaling Jaya)
- Summit USJ (Subang Jaya)
- Cheras Sentral (Taman Len Seng, Cheras)
- Quill City Mall (Kuala Lumpur)
- Empire City Damansara (Damansara Perdana)
This, as you might imagine, did not sit well with many as the mall holds a special place in people’s hearts thanks to its unique tenants and a vintage flea market it hosts every weekend.
Netizens link arms for Amcorp Mall
Thanks to another tweet which agreed that Amcorp Mall should be converted, many took to the comments section to defend the mall with threatening cat photos.
Cat pictures aside, netizens also gave plenty of reasons why Amcorp Mall should be left the way it is.
One user even commented about how Amcorp Mall should be used as a case study on how a mall can endure for decades and still maintain its charm.
A mall for collectors and hobbyists
Officially opened in 1998, Amcorp Mall was developed as a part of Amcorp Trade Centre, a mixed-use complex that includes office towers and a hotel.
Although it never became a major commercial hub like other shopping centre such as Mide Valley Megamall, Sunway Pyramid, Pavilion KL, and One Utama, many people (especially residents of Petaling Jaya) have fond memories associated with Amcorp Mall.
Among other reasons why people want to keep the mall untouched, is the fact that it’s still thriving with many vintage and collectible shops. Valuable knick-knacks such as rare vinyl records, used books, collectible toys, and other hobby traders are still in business there.
Not only that, Amcorp Mall also hosts a weekend flea market that has been running for decades, ever since the mall opened in 1998. This has been part of the mall’s charm for many, who still visit the market every weekend for rare finds.
Have you ever been to Amcorp Mall before? If you have, what’s your favourite part of the mall? Tell us in the comments!
Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.