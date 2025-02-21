Animal Lovers Up In Arms Over Chained Cats, Triggers Debate Whether It’s Abuse

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A viral TikTok video has caused animal lovers to be upset to see two cats chained up at a house in Mantin, Negeri Sembilan.

In the video, an orange cat and a black cat were tied up like dogs at the house porch, and they shared a bowl of water between them. Taking pity on them, a stranger pushed two bowls of food under the gate to feed the cats.

In another video, TikTok user Akak Embun (@geraklupaperojer) allegedly spoke to the cat owners and reached a mutual decision. The cat owners agreed to unchain the cats and let them roam freely.

Is it abuse if we chain pets?

However, some netizens believe animal lovers jumped the gun and assumed the worst. The incident triggered a debate about whether chaining up pets, especially cats, is considered animal abuse.

Some cat owners shared that they also chain their cats because neighbours have complained about the cats pooping and peeing in their houses and the neighbourhood.

They pointed out that the cats in the video still could move around within the safety of the car porch instead of being held in cages.

Another person believed the owner loved their cats and only tied them up in fear of the cats going missing or getting stolen.

Meanwhile, a few others believe the chain is too heavy for cats and suggested the owners get a bigger leash instead.

However, some still strongly believe the owner should be reported and charged in court.

Nevertheless, the problem could be an optics issue; people are more used to seeing dogs being chained up than cats. There’s a psychological reason why some of us prefer one animal over the other and you can read up a little about it in the article below.

