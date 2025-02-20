[Watch] Vigilantes Raid Massive Crypto Power Theft Ring In Selangor, Property Owner Left Stunned

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A group of vigilantes stormed a seemingly ordinary shop lot, exposing an elaborate cryptocurrency mining operation allegedly stealing massive amounts of electricity.

The dramatic raid at Persiaran Tropicana Aman near Klang offered viewers a rare real-time glimpse into the shadowy world of illegal crypto mining.

“Something’s not right with these power readings,” one electrician vigilante declared, as his testing equipment showed electrical consumption levels that would make even industrial units blush.

The readings suggested power usage equivalent to more than a dozen heavy-duty air conditioners running simultaneously – in what appeared to be an empty shop.

Don’t Let Them Take The Rigs

The group, accompanied by the property owner, discovered a closed partition within the premises.

Behind the wall, they unveiled the operation’s heart: more than 10 high-powered computers humming away, mining cryptocurrency 24/7, with an elaborate cooling system keeping the illicit operation from overheating.

“This is how they do it,” explained one of the vigilantes, pointing to the sophisticated setup.

In a particularly tense moment, the group advised the shell-shocked landlord to seize the mining rigs as collateral.

“Don’t let them take these computers,” they warned.

Once they remove this equipment, you’ll be left alone to face TNB’s (Tenaga Nasional Berhad) massive bills.

Check Your Shop Lots Now

The raid has fueled intense online discussion about the growing boldness of crypto miners who operate these illegal setups in broad daylight.

Many social media users share similar stories of landlords left with crippling electricity bills after falling victim to such schemes.

“These scammers are getting more brazen,” noted one commenter.

They’re counting on landlords being too afraid or uninformed to check their properties thoroughly.

As the video continues circulating on social media, it has become a powerful cautionary tale for property owners to remain vigilant.

For property owners, the message is clear: when it comes to rental properties, what you don’t know can hurt you – and your wallet.

