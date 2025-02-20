[Watch] SPM Student’s Final Walk Home, Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An 18-year-old Heng Ee High School graduate was killed instantly when a Vietnamese woman, suspected of drunk driving, ploughed into him and his friends in Penang.

Thomas Ch’ng Kai Heng, who had just completed his SPM examinations and was awaiting results, was walking home after a meal when tragedy struck.

The Honda sedan hit three pedestrians, but Ch’ng, who was walking at the rear, bore the fatal impact.

While one friend escaped unharmed, another suffered minor injuries.

Steps from Safety: Teen Dies Near Family Home

In a desperate bid to escape, the intoxicated driver left carnage in her wake – striking a second pedestrian while fleeing the scene where young Ch’ng lay fatally injured.

This latest alcohol-related incident adds to Malaysia’s ongoing drunk driving cases, though data shows it remains among the lowest causes of traffic accidents nationwide.

Blood tests would later confirm what witnesses suspected: the Vietnamese driver was well over the legal limit.

For Ch’ng’s family, these clinical details hardly matter – their youngest son, killed mere steps from the safety of home, became another statistic in Malaysia’s ongoing battle with drunk driving.

Dawn brought the grimmest task a parent could face as Ch’ng’s father made his way to Penang General Hospital’s morgue.

His son’s promising life, cut short on a routine walk home, now adds powerful momentum to the public’s demand for change.

Parts of this story have been sourced from China Press.

