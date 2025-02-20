[Watch] “Scammer, Sniper” Grab Driver Humorously Tries To Guess Passenger’s Job But Joke Falls Flat

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sometimes our curiosity can be taken wrongly or sound insulting without meaning to. This happened to a Grab driver recently when he picked up a passenger from Comoro Islands, South Africa.

Lecturer Nidhoil Ibrahim who is the passenger in question, shared clips on his TikTok account (@nidhoil_ibrahim) of the conversation to give a glimpse of his experience as a foreigner, specifically from South Africa.

The conversation started fine with the driver praising Nidhoil’s fluency in Bahasa Melayu and initially mistaking the Comoro Islands for the Komodo dragon and the Komodo Island in Indonesia. He also teased Nidhoil, saying he looked like a Malay man and asked how long he had been here but phrased the question as: “berapa ratus tahun duduk sini.”

However, the conversation took a turn when the driver enquired about Nidhoil’s profession. The driver guessed Nidhoil was a cook and then assumed he was a scammer.

DRIVER IGT SAYA SCAMMER 1. "Do you think the questions were actually provoking?" 2. "If you were in my situation, would you feel offended?" 3. "What are your thoughts on this?"

Nidhoil chuckled when he heard that and asked the driver to repeat what he said. The driver flip-flopped between scammer and sniper as he kept guessing Nidhoil’s profession.

The driver then apologised to Nidhoil and pointed out that many black people here are scammers.

However, the driver seemed to have an obsession with the word “sniper” and other covert jobs such as undercover jobs, secret agents, and the CIA because he kept bringing it up.

Nidhoil repeatedly denied he was working undercover or as a sniper and instead asked the driver what jobs foreigners here normally have.

The driver said “construction” and was stumped for a while when Nidhoil asked about foreigners in professional roles.

Nidhol revealed he’s a lecturer here towards the end of the video. He also posed three questions to his followers; asking if they thought the questions were provoking and if they would feel offended in his situation. He asked them to share their thoughts in the comments.

Some thought it was rude while others insisted it was a joke

Most people felt the driver was disrespectful despite his joking manner but were glad Nidhoil handled the situation well. They felt bad for him, and some asked him to report the driver.

However, some truly believed it was the driver’s brand of humour and didn’t mean anything serious.

Grab Malaysia asked Nidhoil for details so they could take action against the driver.

Fortunately for the driver, Nidhoil declined and said he wouldn’t harm the driver who just gave him a ride but asked the company to remind its drivers to be friendly to passengers.

The driver was trying to bond with his passenger

Nidhoil also posted another video to address some comments and reiterate he would not report the driver.

He revealed that the driver admitted that he was trying to bond with Nidhoil during the car ride and there were no malicious intentions.

Nidhoil said he did inform the driver that not everyone would take his humour well and could be offended.

He also shared that some have asked him to remove the video but he felt the video wasn’t problematic and was a good example of how some jokes can be taken wrongly.

For those who are worried that he’s upset, Nidhoil said he’s chill and didn’t take it personally as evidenced by his reactions in the video.

