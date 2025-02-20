Punk Rock Meets Frosting: Green Day Frontman Gets Birthday Cake From KL Bakery

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

American punk rock band Green Day transported Malaysians back to their youth on the night of 18 February when they performed live at the Bukit Jalil National Hockey Stadium.

Fans of the iconic band shared their experiences on social media, with some showing how close they got to frontman Billie Joe Armstrong at the front of the stage.

However, no one outside the organiser and the band’s crew probably had a more interesting story to share than cake and pastry entrepreneur Syed Mohd Ilyas, who shared that he was commissioned to make a cake for Green Day’s lead vocalist.

READ MORE: Malaysian Fans Share Moments Of Green Day Nostalgia On Social Media

A special cake for an icon of punk rock

Through a post on instagram yesterday (19 February), Ilyas shared a video about how his self-owned bakery, Sugar and I, was asked to make a personalised cake for Billie Joe himself.

Although the cake’s flavour was not disclosed, it appeared to be coated in white icing and decorated with a detailed guitar along with musical notes and Billie Joe’s name on it.

“Anything for Billie Joe. From last-minute rushes to unexpected hurdles, delivering this cake was a rollercoaster, but hey, anything for the legend himself!” he said in the post caption.

He also shared a little hiccup they faced when they forgot to get a box for the cake, and how being an entrepreneur is no easy task despite what some say about it being easy.

The video ended with Ilyas asking viewers to stay tuned for part two, which presumably shows him passing the customised cake to Billie Joe.

At time of press, there has not been any update on part two of the video.

READ MORE: Proud And Shocked: Mixed Reactions As Live Nation Picks Bunkface To Open For Green Day

READ MORE: Bunkface Won’t Be Opening For Green Day Due To “Logistical” Issues

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.