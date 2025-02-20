PAS MP Questions Trilingual Signs, Gets Schooled In Malaysian Reality

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Facebook post by PAS MP for Pasir Mas Fadhli Shaari, questioning the necessity of trilingual signage at a new public market in Ayer Tawar, Perak, has sparked widespread criticism.

Many rebuked him for promoting racial division and narrow-minded politics.

The MP questioned: “Is there an urgent need to put three languages on the market wall? Will this become KPKT’s policy for all official government buildings?” referring to the signage in Malay, Chinese, and Tamil at the government-built facility.

KPKT (Kementerian Perumahan dan Kerajaan Tempatan), or the Ministry of Local Government Development, oversees local councils and public facilities across Malaysia.

Social media users pointed out a pattern of divisive politics, noting how PAS Youth had previously criticized Mandarin usage in Chinese New Year greetings and the controversy over multilingual market signs.

When will this divisive politics end? It’s not taking us anywhere.

Others suggested the PAS information chief is living in isolation, questioning if he had ever “left his cave” and dismissively suggesting to leave him to his ignorance.

Disconnect From Malaysia’s Multicultural Reality

Anizam Ahmed, a local, pointed out: “I’m from Ayer Tawar… This market is excellent. There’s absolutely no issue with Chinese language signs here. We in Perak, especially Manjung, are used to living with other races. Unlike Pasir Mas.”

Rocky Hardy challenged the MP directly: “Have you ever even been to Ayer Tawar? The three main races here are roughly equal in numbers. Having trilingual signboards isn’t an issue at all.”

The criticism highlights several key points:

Regional harmony: Perak residents emphasise their long-standing tradition of multicultural coexistence

Ayer Tawar’s demographic reality: A well-integrated mix of Malay, Chinese, and Indian communities

Local success story: The market is praised for being clean, organized, and serving its diverse community effectively

While one commenter argued that “only Malay language should be used,” the overwhelming response from locals suggests that practical multilingualism is already working well.

Muhammad Azzan’s comment perhaps best captures the local sentiment: “In this area, there are many Malays, Chinese, and Indians… language isn’t an issue… If you don’t understand something, just ask how to say it in Chinese or Tamil.”

What’s Really At Stake

The backlash against the MP’s comments suggests that many Malaysians see such questioning of multilingual signage not as protecting national language rights but as an unnecessary attempt to create division in communities where different languages and cultures coexist harmoniously.

One critic asked the MP, “If you become the Minister of KPKT, would you ban trilingual signs?”

This raised concerns about how such views might affect Malaysia’s multicultural fabric if given administrative power.

The controversy reminds us that while some politicians might question multilingual practices, many Malaysian communities have already found balanced solutions to serving their diverse populations.

What do you think? Is questioning multilingual signage in diverse communities helping or hurting Malaysia’s national unity?

Well, di Malaysia sy nampak papan tanda papan nama kedai bermcm bhsa. Ada tulisan melayu cina india jawi english bhsa org asal pun ada. This is our identity adik. Kita berbilang bangsa. — insitambi ♠️ (@insicelum) December 1, 2024

