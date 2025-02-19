[Watch] The Queue That Broke Malaysia: 17 Hours For 4 Designer Bags

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman spent 17 hours queuing overnight to purchase bags from a local brand at Semua House, Kuala Lumpur.

She started queueing in the morning and only managed to enter the store at dawn the following day.

The queuing time was even longer than a flight from Malaysia to London, shocking many.

According to a video posted on TikTok by Ameera, she documented her overnight queueing experience at a mall to purchase bags from Brik, founded by two sisters Sabrina and Syakira Rizal.

An endless sea of hopefuls: Shoppers wait along mall walkways with no end, each clutching to uncertainty and hope. (Pix: TikTok/Ameera)

When Queue Numbers Became Breaking News: 629 vs 1088

She revealed that after learning about the limited sale event by the local brand, she arrived at the store at 10:47 AM on the day of the event.

Due to the limited quantity available for this series of bags, a massive crowd formed a long queue for the purchase.

When she started queuing at 10:47 AM, there were few people, but by around 1 PM, the mall was packed with people all queuing to buy the bags.

Veterans of the queue: The prepared ones brought their mobile thrones, turning the mall into an impromptu camping ground. (Pix: TikTok/Ameera)

After waiting more than four hours, Ameera received a queue number around 2 PM, discovered she was customer number 1088, and continued her long wait in line.

However, by 7 PM, the store staff announced that customers with numbers above 629 would need to return the next day as that day’s stock was sold out, nearly causing a riot.

Queue ticket #1088: A paper slip worth 17 hours of one woman’s life. (Pix: TikTok/Ameera)

Persistence Pays Off: The Grueling Journey from Queue Number 1088

Despite this bad news, the woman and others remained in place.

An hour later, the store announced they still had stock available, and everyone could continue queueing.

Collateral damage: Little ones succumb to exhaustion while parents chase designer dreams. (Pix: TikTok/Ameera)

Ameera said she relied on willpower to continue what seemed like an endless wait, and by 1 AM the next day, she and others were still patiently queueing.

Finally, at 3:37 AM, her turn came, and she entered the store to purchase four bags, the maximum limit per customer.

3:37AM: Victory comes in fours – the maximum haul that made a 17-hour battle worth every minute. (Pix: TikTok/Ameera)

At 4:05 AM, I could finally drive home! Everything I saw was blurry.

The viral video ignited discussions across the internet, with the public expressing surprise at the lengthy queuing time and questioning why so many people would be willing to do this.

Mula2 aku xnk jd "terpaling apa benda tu brik". Tapi bila tengok ni, sumpah cringe bodoh. 😭 https://t.co/ZxjMcdee9X — LeyaMohamad 🍉 (@LynntshaMhd) February 17, 2025

