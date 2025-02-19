‘Engineers Can’t Drive National Cars’ – The RM3,500 Mistake

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What kind of car can you buy with a RM3,500 salary?

An engineer earning RM3,500 who purchased a ‘H’ sedan under family pressure now deeply regrets his decision, as his company hasn’t given him a raise, and other expenses are causing him stress and anxiety.

He shared his story on Threads, expressing how he bought a car he couldn’t afford under family pressure rather than one within his financial means.

In his post, the man explained that he initially planned to buy a more affordable car, like a second-hand Perodua Bezza, but his family had other ideas.

My family said that an engineer shouldn’t drive a national car. My salary is RM3,500, and I thought that after the monthly car payment of RM1,000, I would still have enough money for other expenses.

Beyond the RM1,000 Payment: When a Car Drains Your Salary

But since starting the car loan payments, he has been in financial trouble – maintenance fees, road tax, and bald tyres.

He then asked whether he should sell the car or switch to one more suitable for his salary level.

If I keep this car, how can I better manage my finances? By the way, my salary hasn’t changed – I thought I’d get a raise this year, but it hasn’t happened.

Financial wisdom comes in many forms, as shown by various Malaysian professionals sharing their experiences in response to the engineer.

From Department Head to Entry-Level: Smart Car Choices

Take the engineering department head who chooses to drive a Mitsubishi pickup.

His wife explains that transportation is simply about getting from point A to point B, making expensive vehicles an unnecessary luxury.

This practical mindset resonates with many others in the workforce. Those earning RM3,500 would find an Axia far more suitable for their income level.

Even professionals earning RM5,000 monthly deliberately stick to national cars, recognizing that pricier vehicles often bring unnecessary financial stress.

3k tu kalau dah tolak epf, tak banyak pun sis 😫😭



Honda mesti byk pakai duit minyak, tol, nak bayar roadtax & maintenance maybe dia simpan sebulan 100-200 keeee https://t.co/kdF0rxIVNf — MJ🦋 (@runningpanda_) June 28, 2024

Standing Firm: When Family Wants a T Car

Perhaps the most valuable advice comes from someone who learned to handle family pressure around car purchases.

When their mother insisted they buy her a Japanese car – specifically for her use – they stood firm.

Because they self-funded their higher education and carried government education loans, prioritising loan repayment over vehicular status symbols.

Their approach highlights a crucial life lesson: make financial decisions quietly and based on personal circumstances, not external pressures.

Org melayu. Pakai iphone je kaya. Pakai honda je kaya. Sbb tu hutang bertingkek2, sbb nak dapat ‘status’ kaya menunjuk tu. Tak faham aku. — Miss Firfo™ (@iefafirdaos) January 8, 2020

On the other hand, car dealers and banks actively promote accessible financing options, with some offering loans even to those earning as little as RM2,500 for premium brands.

Financial experts recommend that your car loan payment should not exceed 20% of your monthly income, suggesting that with a RM3,500 salary, the maximum car loan payment should be around RM700.

Banks nowadays offer extended loan tenures up to nine years, making monthly payments appear more affordable, but this leads to significantly higher total interest payments and potential negative equity.

