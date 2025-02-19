Crossed By Crossdressers: What Happened At The AJL And Why TV3 Apologised

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Every year since 1986, local television station TV3 hosts the Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL) to feature the best musical and lyrical compositions by artists around the country.

The finale is usually grand, attended by many Malaysian celebrities with a red carpet rolled out to greet them, not unlike the Grammy Awards in the United States.

Celebrities would often make an entrance at AJL in their best outfits, typically designed by renowned fashion designers.

However, a gaggle of male social media influencers received blacklash for walking the red carpet at this year’s 39th annual AJL, which was hosted at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil on 16 February.

Getting flak for dressing like women

Videos of these obscure influencers made its rounds on social media not long after they made their entrance at AJL, which sparked a heated online debate.

This is because the influencers were (at least in physical appearance) men who trotted the red carpet wearing dresses that most would say were made only for women.

In the photos and videos, one man was seen clad in in a long black gown with a matching purse and long black evening gloves.

Another man was seen wearing a red, heart-shaped dress with a matching hat, while another had a sheer blue bridal-style veil draped over their head, coordinated with an all-blue ensemble.

They were all also seen wearing makeup, further accentuating their feminine appearance and fanning the rage of netizens.

Here’s what some people had to say about the men in what many consider as female-only clothes:

Preacher says men dressed as women is against religious law

Meanwhile, independent Islamic preacher Syed Mohd Bakri Syed Ishak, better known as PU Syed, expressed his disappointment with the programme organisers, who he sees as attempting to normalise men dressing as women and informs that it is clearly against Islamic law.

“Why are we now so eager to showcase ourselves and this misguidance in front of others?

“I urge the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim), as the responsible authority in our country, to take action against those who organised this event and prosecute them,” he said in a video posted on Facebook on Monday (17 February).

He added that Muslims have an obligation to preserve traditional values and emphasized the significance of halting the normalization of gender fluidity.

His position is indicative of larger worries about upholding religious and cultural values in the face of changing social mores.

Aside from that, Section 28 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997 states that it is an offence for a man to wear female clothing and behave like a woman in public for immoral purposes.

If convicted, offenders may face a fine of up to RM1,000, imprisonment for up to one year, or both.

Fashion freedom supporters did not agree with criticism

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Supporters of fashion freedom, particularly those in the fashion community, took to social media to counter the backlash.

They argued that fashion is not bound by gender and that personal expression through attire should not be restricted by traditional gender norms.

One user argued, “In fashion, gender has no meaning, so please educate yourself.”

Another comment called out the criticism, stating, “The show really reveals the bitter and hateful attitudes of some people.”

At the same time, one user highlighted how the entertainment industry is built on the backs of effeminate men who are makeup artists, costume designers, fashion designers, and so on.

TV3 issues apology statement

The issue of crossdressing men at the 39th AJL sparked such a heated debate online, that the programme’s host channel put out an official statement on 18 February to publicly apologise to offended parties.

“TV expresses its deepest regrets regarding the male attendees of the 39th Anugerah Juara Lagu, who dressed in women’s clothing,” it said.

“As a responsible broadcast channel, TV3 is committed to adhering to rules and guidelines that have been set by authorities, including any that have been underlined by the government,” the channel added.

