[Watch] Restaurant Owner Apologizes For Serving Sushi With A Dead Fly

A woman dining at a Japanese restaurant discovered a dead fly on her sushi, and the related video immediately led to heated discussions online criticizing the restaurant’s hygiene conditions.

However, the restaurant owner later personally messaged the woman to apologize and was highly praised by social media users as professional and sincere.

The woman, through her TikTok account “mellycka”, posted a video saying that she and her friend had previously dined at this popular Japanese restaurant, but an unpleasant incident occurred.

When they were about to enjoy a sushi plate, they were shocked to find a sizeable dead fly on the sushi.

Earnest Repentance And Immediate Corrective Actions

They then called the staff and informed them of the issue, and the staff immediately replaced the sushi for them as compensation.

Social media users strongly criticized the restaurant’s poor hygiene and threatened to boycott.

However, “mellycka” soon posted another video showing the restaurant owner personally messaging her, sincerely apologizing for the incident and inviting the two of them back to the restaurant for a complimentary meal.

The owner first apologized in the message and then stated that he had conducted “deep cleaning and disinfection” of the restaurant to ensure proper hygiene standards.

The public felt his apology was heartfelt, and his overall handling of the incident was very professional.

They noted that he immediately took follow-up cleaning actions, which is worth giving him another chance.

@mellycka Replying to @swigglespiggle One of the owners, Imran from King Kongu has personally DM'ed me and compensated us a refund, a free meal on our next visit and tons of apologies and promises on improvements. We very much appreciate the efforts, and look forward for better changes. I hope this will never happen again. Thank you everyone 🙏 @Kingukongu.KL ♬ Green Gramophone soundtrack from Hello Neighbour – timaeqq

