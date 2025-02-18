Police Decisively Neutralize Setia Alam Mall Suspect In Pulau Ketam Raid

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The prime suspect in a recent shooting incident at a Setia Alam shopping mall was shot dead by police during a raid in Pulau Ketam.

According to Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, the operation was carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bukit Aman and Selangor CID in the early hours of Tuesday morning (18 February).

During the raid, a shootout occurred between the police and the suspect in the hotel room.

The suspect, believed to be in his 30s, was shot dead in the incident. The police also found two firearms loaded with bullets on the suspect.

Police also recovered two firearms loaded with ammunition from the deceased suspect.



Heightened Security Measures Implemented After Setia Alam Mall Shooting

The deadly incident was linked to a shooting that took place on 8 February at the Setia Alam shopping mall.

In that earlier incident, the suspect had fired four shots at a mall cleaner, injuring the victim in the buttocks and leg.

The suspect then hijacked a Perodua Ativa, holding the driver at gunpoint and ordering him to drive out of the mall before fleeing the scene.

Following the incident, tighter security measures have been implemented in shopping centres to ensure public safety.

Prior to the Pulau Ketam shootout, there had already been public speculation that the suspect was in the area amidst a wanted notice issued by the police.

salam kalian semua nak confirmation, kat sabak bernam selangor kecoh kata suspek ni dah sampai sana. kat whatsapp pun beredar dah gambar wanted. diorang kata suspek kes tembak setia alam so setahu aku kes ni lah kan setia alam ? so sesiapa ada info tolong bantu ? https://t.co/Fg7gXyhizz pic.twitter.com/p7elxTEAmW — ٌ (@ghr8ta) February 17, 2025

