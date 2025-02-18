Malaysian Drone Owners Face Bureaucratic Nightmare: 14-Day Wait And Mountain Of Paperwork Just To Fly

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s drone community is collectively groaning as the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) transforms what was once a recreational pursuit into a bureaucratic marathon.

In a sweeping announcement on 7 February, CAAM doubled down on its already strict regulations, threatening harsh penalties for non-compliance.

Want to capture that perfect sunset with your drone? Better start planning two weeks.

CAAM’s latest safety directive mandates a 14-working-day advance application period – effectively killing any spontaneous flying adventures.

A drone photo capturing Kuala Lumpur’s skyline – the kind that used to take just perfect timing and good weather but now demands a two-week advance booking with CAAM, three different government agency approvals, and enough paperwork to make a tax auditor blush. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Pay Before You Fly: The Final Hurdle in CAAM’s Bureaucratic Obstacle Course

But wait—there’s more—you might need to wait even longer for “complex areas.”

Talk about spontaneity-killing bureaucracy.

The Paperwork Avalanche:

A completed Authorization to Fly (ATF) form (because who doesn’t love forms?)

Your ID and passport copies

Company registration (if applicable)

Standards and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) approval

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) certificate

The Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (JUPEM) approval

Permission from landowners

Drone manual

Google Earth files in specific formats

And that’s just the beginning.

All these documents must be neatly organized in a Google Drive or ZIP folder,” says CAAM, apparently unfamiliar with keeping things simple.

You must pay before getting the final permit, even after jumping through all these hoops.

If there’s any consolation (and that’s a big if), the permit fees start from RM250.

A drone shot revealing extensive environmental destruction in Cameron Highlands – the kind of crucial photographic evidence that now faces significant bureaucratic hurdles under CAAM’s stringent regulations. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Scary Part

CAAM isn’t just making idle threats.

They’ve noticed people, especially training operators, flying without permits in 2024.

Because nothing says “welcome to the hobby” like the threat of legal action.

Their response? A stern warning about penalties under regulation 206(3) of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016.

In all fairness, there have been documented incidents of unauthorized drone flights near sensitive areas, including airports and no-fly zones, which pose significant safety risks to aviation operations.

While these incidents legitimately demand strict oversight near critical infrastructure and airports, CAAM’s latest regulations appear to cast an unnecessarily wide net, applying the same stringent controls to recreational drone users flying in low-risk areas like private backyards or rural space.

Need help? Hope You Like Waiting For Emails

For those brave souls still interested in flying their drones legally, CAAM provides an email address (drone.atf@caam.gov.my) for further assistance.

Given the complexity of these requirements, you might need a law degree to understand the assistance they provide.

Remember, folks, all this bureaucracy is designed to promote transparency and foster accountability.

Because nothing says accountability like a 14-day waiting period to fly your drone in your backyard.

Two FPV drone enthusiasts immersed in their high-speed aerial pursuit near Kanching Falls in Rawang, Selangor. The goggles might show them a thrilling race course, but moving forward, the permits needed will show a different obstacle course. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

At least CAAM claims it’s committed to providing comprehensive support, though its idea of support might just be sending you more forms to fill out.

If you’re considering drone flying in Malaysia, you might want to consider a less paperwork-intensive hobby – like getting a pilot’s license for a real plane. (Just kidding, that might actually be easier at this point!)

It seems the only ones flying high in this new regulatory environment are the training centres, which will most probably see enrollment surge with the stricter rules kicked in.

