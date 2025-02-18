Little Girl Tells Her Praying Mom To Ask God For Goreng Pisang With Kuah Kicap

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Few things are as cute as a little girl asking her praying mother to pass on a message to God asking for a tasty local snack.

This is exactly what happened to Marina Shamsudin, who uploaded a video of her and her daughter on TikTok.

At the beginning of the video, which has since gone viral, Marina and her daughter Dahlia can be seen sitting on the floor of a bedroom with Marina appearing to be in the middle of praying as she is dressed in a black telekung (women’s prayer garb).

The caption “POV when mommy says praying to God for something needs to be specific” is displayed at the top of the video.

Marina is also heard asking her daughter “What day? What day do you want it?”, to which Dahlia responds “On Saturday”.

A very specific prayer for banana fritters

She then continues praying on behalf of little Dahlia, saying “Dear God, I, Dahlia Inara binti Muhammad Zuhri Shah would like one piece of goreng pisang (fried banana fritter)” before being interrupted by her child, who said she actually wants four pieces.

Marina continues her prayer, asking for four banana fritters instead, but stops to ask Dahlia whether she wants the snack already fried or not, and Dahlia whispers to her mother for ready-fried banana fritters.

Playing along with her daughter’s wishes, Marina continues her prayer asking God for four fried banana fritters on Saturday but stops again to ask Dahlia whether she wants kuah kicap or cheese as dipping sauce.

Dahlia whispers in her mom’s ear for kuah kicap and Marina immediately resumes her prayer for the fried banana fritters.

The video ends with Marina concluding her prayers but with a caption above that says her daughter changed her mind and wanted to eat chocolate instead.

Netizens laud Marina for her creative response to her daughter’s wishes

Many TikTok users commented on Marina’s post saying she had done well in her method of nurturing her daughter’s spiritualty at a young age.

Meanwhile, some users sent out prayers of their own through the comments section, although they’re a bit more elaborate than just four pieces of banana fritters.

