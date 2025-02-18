Chinese Couple Strips Down At KLIA As ‘Punishment’ In Psychological Game

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Chinese couple in their 20s, Xu Jianfeng and Shi Qian, who recently caused a disturbance on a flight, have come forward to explain their actions.

They admitted that their behaviour of stripping down to their underwear at the boarding gate was part of a psychological game they had set up as a form of punishment.

The couple acknowledged that their public actions were inappropriate and caused unnecessary disruption, and they deeply regretted their behaviour.

They said the experience made them realize how losing control during a psychological game can lead to dire consequences.

The couple had earlier admitted to the media that they lost control due to playing a hypnosis-based psychological game, where the husband hypnotized himself to be the “King of the Universe”, and the wife hypnotized herself to be an “AI robot”.

Fined for Obscene Act, Vow to Seek Wisdom

Xu explained that exposing their underwear was a punishment they had predetermined as part of their psychological game.

He said the incident made him recognize the importance of emotional management, and he plans to study psychology to understand himself better and avoid repeating such mistakes.

On Monday (17 February), they were convicted of committing an obscene act in a public place, and each fined RM5,000.

While the couple faced a higher-than-expected fine, they accepted the court’s decision, believing the hefty penalty would serve as a warning to others.

Atonement Before the Authorities

Their lawyer revealed that though the fine has been paid, the couple still needs to report to the police and immigration authorities to clear the case and avoid issues when travelling abroad.

The couple could still freely enter and exit Malaysia without restriction.

Before this, the Chinese couple caused a disturbance on a flight departing for Jieyang Chaoshan, China, at KLIA Terminal 2 on 9 February.

The couple’s antics on the flight were highlighted on Chinese social media Xiaohongshu.

They were initially reported missing when they should have arrived in China via that flight.

However, it was later confirmed that the police had arrested them after it was determined that they had no mental health issues.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew.

