[Watch] Kindhearted Driver Died After Helping Accident Victim On Karak Highway

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It was meant to be a simple act of kindness, but it ended in unimaginable tragedy.

Terrance Tan Wing Foo, a 48-year-old from Kuantan, Pahang, was driving along the Karak Highway when he spotted a car that had veered off the road.

Without a moment’s hesitation, he pulled over to help.

Joined by two others, Tan rushed to the scene and worked quickly to pull the trapped driver to safety.

But disaster struck as the trio stood by the roadside waiting to call for further assistance.

A car suddenly lost control and careened straight into Tan and one of the other helpers. The impact was devastating.

Good Samaritan’s Family Left Devastated

Tan passed away shortly after being sent to the hospital.

The victim’s younger brother, Wing Kui, said that one person managed to dodge in time, but his brother and the other driver were seriously injured.

My brother was divorced, and the accident left behind his three children aged 7, 9 and 11.

His wake is being held at his home in Kuantan, and the funeral is scheduled for Wednesday (19 February) at 10 am.

Bentong District Police Chief, Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar, said the victim passed away at 7 pm the same day while receiving treatment at Bentong Hospital.

Preliminary investigations found that a car travelling from Kuantan to Kuala Lumpur was involved.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.