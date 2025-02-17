[Watch] Fruit Trader Escapes Violent Ambush In Teluk Intan, Flees To Ipoh To Report Incident

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A fruit trader and his two friends had a harrowing experience on Valentine’s Day when their vehicle was suddenly ambushed and rammed by a Ford Ranger as they were about to leave a hotel in Teluk Intan.

The 30-year-old man and his friends were preparing to travel to Thailand and had RM20,000 in cash.

While driving from an inn, the Ford Ranger deliberately rammed their white Honda Civic twice, causing panic.

In the second collision, the suspect managed to stop the car and tried to get out.

Still, the victim acted quickly to escape the scene and drove over 100 km towards Ipoh before reporting the incident at the Batu Gajah police station.

The Honda Civic sustained damages to the bumper, hood, and left rear door, and dashcam footage of the incident has since been shared on social media.

Victim’s Mother Seeks Justice, Denies Rumours

The case has been transferred to the Hilir Perak district police for further investigation, as it involved criminal elements.

The victim’s mother expressed disappointment that the police have not made any progress in the case despite the incident occurring two days ago.

She said her son had no financial issues or grudges against anyone, and they suspect this was an attempted robbery, with the perpetrators eyeing the RM20,000 cash in the car.

Another possibility is that the son’s friends were doing drone photography near the inn, and someone might have been concerned about exposing something they didn’t want revealed and sought revenge.

The mother firmly denied allegations that the car occupants had thrown stones at someone’s home or flown a drone to damage another person’s property, calling them entirely untrue.

Police Identify Suspect, Investigate Criminal Intimidation and Mischief

According to police, the incident was believed to be related to an earlier incident, where a 71-year-old man had lodged a police report on 22 October last year regarding threats received through a paper distributed using a drone.

Hilir Perak District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Adnan Basri, said police have identified the 42-year-old suspect as a businessman and will immediately take action to investigate further.

The case is being investigated under Sections 506 and 427 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and intentional mischief.

Traffic offences under Rule 10 of the Police (Prosecution Procedure) Regulations 1959 are also being investigated.

Parts of this story have been sourced from China Press.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.