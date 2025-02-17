[Watch] All For A Bag: Crowd Gets Angry After Told To Return To Brik’s Pop-Up Next Day

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Homegrown handbag brand Brik is founded by sisters Sabrina and Syakira Rizal. With clever use of influencers and celebrities to help promote their products, Brik quickly grew a fan following with many people coveting their handbags, especially the Chroma series (pic above).

However, the fandom may have turned on the brand due to poor event planning last weekend. Brik held a pop-up store from 14 to 16 February at Semua House featuring a new exclusive release of its matte Chroma bag series.

Fans apparently love the Chroma bags for their minimalist and modern traditional look and “exclusive colours.”

Unsurprisingly, fans excitedly thronged the venue but soon became irritated because many waited hours and didn’t get to buy any bags. FOMO la tu.

Lain macam punya penangan Brik kalini. Sanggup korbankan 17 jam untuk bag dia. Korang memang hebat wehhhh 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6mmCclBvnk — kamaghul deghaman (@kamaghul) February 16, 2025

Based on videos that have gone viral, the pop-up event drew more than 700 people.

After a Brik staff told the crowd to go home and return the next day, the customers got angrier. Many allegedly waited and queued for 12 to 15 hours and failed to get into the pop-up store to shop despite getting queue numbers.

TikTok user Dna (@irdinafzlx) said the event for influencers should have been held on a separate day to allow the rest the opportunity to shop. She claimed some customers travelled far and waited hours just to get their hands on a Brik bag.

#bybrik #localbrand #fyp ♬ original sound – dna @irdinafzlx THE WORST EVER BRIK EVENT! orang dah datang dari pagi, menunggu berjam jam lepastu kau nak suruh customer kau balik & sambung beratur esok? management teruk nak mampus, event dengan influencer dah boleh buat hari lain kot. orang dahlah datang dari jauh, parking minyak tol kau nak refund ke? 7:30pm korang number 270 baru naik nak beli bag, kau bagi numbering sampai 1.5k number. rugi masa, tenaga minyak & tol! @brïk. #brik

The backlash was swift, with some recommending others to patronise other brands. They pointed out that the Brik bag no longer feels exclusive when so many have one or two.

On the other hand, some found it hard to empathise with the crowd because they chose to queue when they could already gauge the situation.

If you’re still looking for a handbag for yourself or as a gift, local brands like Rico Rinaldi and Coloris have a range of these small handbags as well.

At the time of writing, Brik has not issued a statement about the matter.

