Photos Of 1994 Hong Kong Movie In Subang Airport Stirs Nostalgia

Malaysia has been the filming location and setting for many big blockbuster films over decades.

For example, Police Story 3: Super Cop (1992) starring Jackie Chan and Michelle Yeoh was filmed right in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

If we’re talking about western films, Anna and the King (1999) was shot in multiple locations around the peninsula including Batu Gajah and Ipoh, Perak, and Langkawi, Kedah. The movie’s cast included Chow Yun-Fat and Jodie Foster.

Subang airport Terminal 1 was part of a Hong Kong action film

Facebook user Jun Hong shared on the True Malaysia Airlines Fans Group page a series of photos taken from the 1994 Hong Kong action film Double Or Nothing.

The movie, starring Eddie Cheung (Blackhat, Throwdown, Running On Karma), had mostly been filmed in Hong Kong but there is a scene about halfway through which took place at Subang Airport’s Terminal 1.

This portion of the film contains an action sequence which even saw one of the characters fall from a bridge and onto a Proton Saga’s windshield.

Aside from that, other parts of the airport can clearly be seen, such as the Malaysia Airlines check-in counter, the front entrance with the words “Selamat Jalan”, and various sections of the airport’s interior.

The airport is nostalgia fuel for Malaysians

Many shared their feelings of nostalgia that were brought up by photos of the old Subang Airport.

Some reminisced fond memories they had of the airport from when they were children, recalling details about the airport such as the ring of the announcement bell over the PA system and how packed it used to be.

It used to be Malaysia’s main aviation hub

The Subang International Airport, which is now called Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (SZB), was once the main international gateway to Malaysia before being replaced by the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Opened in 1965, Subang International Airport was built to accommodate Malaysia’s growing aviation industry. It was the primary airport serving Kuala Lumpur and the surrounding region, handling both domestic and international flights.

The airport quickly became one of Southeast Asia’s busiest hubs, serving major airlines from around the world. Between the 1980s and 1990s, the airport underwent several expansions, including the construction of three terminals (Terminal 1, 2, and 3).

Terminal 1 handled international flights, Terminal 2 was for domestic flights, and Terminal 3 was mainly used for general aviation and cargo.

By the 1990s, Subang International Airport was struggling with overcrowding and limited expansion capacity due to its location being near urban areas. To address capacity and future growth, KLIA in Sepang was developed and officially opened in 1998.

All major international and domestic flights were moved to KLIA, leaving Subang International Airport with limited operations.

After that, it was downgraded and renamed to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport.

Revitalisation and modern role as SZB

Today, SZB primarily serves regional and domestic flights, general aviation, private jets, and turbopro services.

Small, local airlines such as Firefly, Batik Air, and Berjaya Air operate domestic and short-haul international flights from the airport.

It has also become a key hub for business aviation, private charters, and maintenance services.

Most of the airport’s original architecure is no longer there but photos like the ones above sure brings back memories.

Have you ever been to the Subang International Airport during its glory days? What are your fondest memories about the place?

