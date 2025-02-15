[Watch] Not For Indians? Outrage As Woman Claims “Jagung Bakar” Stall Displays Racist Sign

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A corn seller in Sepang, Selangor, has sparked widespread outrage after putting up a sign explicitly stating that he will not sell his products to Indians.

The incident, which was captured on video and shared on social media, has once again shone a spotlight on the persistent challenges faced by the Indian community in the country.

The video shows the trader’s roadside stall adorned with a sign that reads “SORRY, INI JAGUNG TIADA JUAL SAMA ORANG KELING”.

Keling is a racial slur, and its use is discouraged due to the offense it causes within the Indian community in Malaysia.

Even Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had faced criticism for using the word in the past, though he had used the term in an academic context and meant no ill will.

Ongoing Challenges for the Indian Community in Malaysia

Social media were quick to condemn the trader’s blatant act of racism, with many calling for immediate action to be taken.

“Makcik oiiii, apa gila duk tulis macam tu, memang patot report pihak berwajib, ambil tindakan sewajarnya!!” exclaimed one outraged commenter, demanding that the authorities intervene and take appropriate measures.

Another user sarcastically suggested that the trader should be provided with additional COVID-19 vaccine boosters to “put the corn species to sleep,” a mocking response to the discriminatory behaviour.

“Kalau dia x mahu jual sama india suruh dia balik palestin jual sana,” commented one user, highlighting the sense of exclusion and marginalization felt by many in the Indian community.

The incident has reignited discussions about the ongoing challenges faced by the Indian community in Malaysia, which has long been subjected to various forms of discrimination, from housing and employment to access to public services.

Guys,



Kalau kat Sarawak tak de masalah nak campur kaum satu rumah, lagipun sewa bilik kot, apa masalah kau tak leh terima india?



Mentaliti some peninsular people ni perlu di ketuk guna kayu belian. Patut korang asyik berhentam.



Kau takut india bawak babi dalam rumah kau ke? pic.twitter.com/g02ls9xrut — Nuzul Razak (@NuzulRazak) September 22, 2019

